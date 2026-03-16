Statement Of Changes To The Immigration Rules Announced

In a major policy statement announced on March 5, 2026, the UK Home Secretary has confirmed a series of updates to UK immigration policy.

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In a major policy statement announced on March 5, 2026, the UK Home Secretary has confirmed a series of updates to UK immigration policy.

As of March 5, nationals of Nicaragua and St. Lucia will require a visa to travel to the United Kingdom, as both countries have been added to the visa national list and removed from the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) framework.

Starting April 8, 2026, a new “design endorsement” pathway will be introduced under the Global Talent route, expanding the existing permit category to include additional design roles for talented individuals in the fields of science, digital technology and arts and culture.

Effective April 8, 2026, the overseas employment requirement for the Global Business Mobility (“GBM”) Secondment Worker route will be reduced from 12 to 6 months. Additionally, from March 26, 2026, Indian nationals will become eligible under the GBM Service Supplier route under the UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, with stays of up to 12 months subject to an annual cap of 1,800 applicants.

The UK Government has also announced a new “visa brake” mechanism allowing it to restrict or suspend visa access for certain nationalities. As part of this new mechanism, the Home Secretary has announced with immediate effect that applications for UK student visas for passport holders from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan will be subject to automatic refusal. Moreover, applications under the Skilled Worker Visa Route for Afghan nationals will also be refused. The move refers to new applications only and does not impact current holders of UK Student Visas or Afghan nationals holding Skilled Worker Visas.

Additionally, the UK government has confirmed that starting March 26, 2027, higher English language requirements will be introduced for Skilled Worker settlement among other immigration routes. At that time, applicants will need to demonstrate a minimum level of B2 English in speaking and listening according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). This marks an increase from the current level of B1.

We anticipate further updates from the UK Home Secretary to UK immigration policy within the next month and we will continue to monitor all immigration changes.

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