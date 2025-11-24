ARTICLE
24 November 2025

Immigration Options Following Graduation | Session For Lancaster University Students (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
Presented by solicitor Keelin Claffey and Senior Caseworker Alexandra Mason at Latitude Law, this session for Lancaster University students explores the most common UK immigration routes post-graduation.
United Kingdom Immigration
Latitude Law
Latitude Law’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

Presented by solicitor Keelin Claffey and Senior Caseworker Alexandra Mason at Latitude Law, this session for Lancaster University students explores the most common UK immigration routes post-graduation. We cover:

  • the Graduate Route (post-study work) – eligibility, timing, application process and common pitfalls.
  • the Skilled Worker Visa – how to move from a Student Visa to this route, employer sponsorship and key requirements.
  • other options including the Talent Visa, Family Visa and other less common routes.
  • top tips for international students: what to prepare, deadlines to watch, how to avoid mistakes.

Whether you are completing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Lancaster, this talk gives you a clear roadmap to stay or work in the UK.

👉 Don't forget to like, subscribe and hit the notification bell for further UK immigration updates from Latitude Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Latitude Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More