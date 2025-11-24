Immigration Options Following Graduation | Session For Lancaster University Students (Video)

- with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
Presented by solicitor Keelin Claffey and Senior Caseworker Alexandra Mason at Latitude Law, this session for Lancaster University students explores the most common UK immigration routes post-graduation. We cover:
- the Graduate Route (post-study work) – eligibility, timing, application process and common pitfalls.
- the Skilled Worker Visa – how to move from a Student Visa to this route, employer sponsorship and key requirements.
- other options including the Talent Visa, Family Visa and other less common routes.
- top tips for international students: what to prepare, deadlines to watch, how to avoid mistakes.
Whether you are completing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Lancaster, this talk gives you a clear roadmap to stay or work in the UK.
