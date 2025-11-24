Immigration Options Following Graduation | Session For Lancaster University Students (Video)

Latitude Law’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:

self

Presented by solicitor Keelin Claffey and Senior Caseworker Alexandra Mason at Latitude Law, this session for Lancaster University students explores the most common UK immigration routes post-graduation. We cover:

the Graduate Route (post-study work) – eligibility, timing, application process and common pitfalls.

the Skilled Worker Visa – how to move from a Student Visa to this route, employer sponsorship and key requirements.

other options including the Talent Visa, Family Visa and other less common routes.

top tips for international students: what to prepare, deadlines to watch, how to avoid mistakes.

Whether you are completing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Lancaster, this talk gives you a clear roadmap to stay or work in the UK.

👉 Don't forget to like, subscribe and hit the notification bell for further UK immigration updates from Latitude Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.