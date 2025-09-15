News: Immigration Rule Changes Take Effect In The UK – Key Updates From 22 July 2025

On 22 July 2025, the UK Home Office implemented a series of significant reforms to the UK immigration system, following the Immigration White Paper: Restoring Control Over the Immigration System. These changes reshape skilled work routes and immigration policy with an emphasis on reducing reliance on overseas labour while promoting high-skilled migration.

Key changes introduced

Skilled Worker visa threshold raised to degree level (RQF 6) From 22 July, the minimum skill level for new Skilled Worker visa applications has returned to RQF Level 6 (degree-level roles). Transitional protections apply to current visa holders in roles at levels 3 to 5, but future access for these roles will require strong evidence of shortage and sector workforce planning. Increase in salary thresholds The general salary threshold for Skilled Worker visas has risen from £38,700 to £41,700 .

. For new entrants, the threshold has risen from £30,960 to £33,400.

Transitional thresholds have also been adjusted. These new thresholds apply to new visa applications and renewals. Temporary Shortage List (TSL) A new, interim Temporary Shortage List has been introduced, allowing certain sub-degree level roles to remain eligible for Skilled Worker visas on a time-limited basis. Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker route The number of workers an overseas business can send to the UK under this route has been doubled from five to ten, enabling greater flexibility in setting up new branches or subsidiaries in the UK. Closure of the Adult Social Care visa route Due to persistent concerns around exploitation, the care worker and senior care worker visa route has been closed to new overseas recruitment. However, existing sponsored workers in the UK can extend their visas, change sponsors, or apply for settlement. Graduate Route reforms Planned reforms will shorten the Graduate visa from two years to 18 months to encourage quicker progression into graduate-level jobs. Graduates will still be able to switch to Skilled Worker visas if they meet the new requirements.

Ongoing review

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has been tasked with a comprehensive review of the new salary thresholds and the Temporary Shortage List. Recommendations are expected in early 2026, which may lead to further refinements of the system.

Strategic implications

These reforms reflect the UK government's broader policy to strengthen control over immigration, enhance domestic workforce training, and ensure that migration supports economic growth while maintaining integrity in the system.

