Skilled Worker Visa Dependant Rules 2025 UK: Key Changes

From 22 July 2025, the UK introduced new rules for the Skilled Worker visa system. These changes directly impact Skilled Worker visa dependants, affecting both workers under certain roles and their family members.

Below we explain the key points in simple terms.

Raising the Skills Requirement

Until recently, many jobs at RQF Level 3 (equivalent to A-level standard) were eligible for a Skilled Worker visa. From 22 July 2025, however, the government raised the minimum skill requirement to RQF Level 6 (degree level).

This change means that most medium-skilled jobs, which do not require a degree, are no longer eligible for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route.

Introduction of the Temporary Shortage List (TSL)

To prevent sudden labour shortages in vital industries, the Home Office introduced a Temporary Shortage List (TSL), alongside the existing Immigration Salary List. The TSL covers specific medium-skilled jobs (RQF Levels 3–5) where employers continue to face ongoing difficulties in finding workers.

The TSL acts as a bridging measure. It allows employers to continue sponsoring migrants for critical roles that fall below degree level, while the UK trains and develops its domestic workforce.

Dependants and the TSL: The New Restrictions

If you are applying for a Skilled Worker visa under the Temporary Shortage List (TSL) from 22 July 2025 onwards, you will not be able to bring dependants with you.

The only exception is if:

You were already granted a Skilled Worker visa before 22 July 2025, and

You have held continuous permission as a Skilled Worker since then.

In such cases, you can continue to have your dependants with you.

A few further exceptions also apply:

If a child is born in the UK, they may still be added as a dependant, provided that all other requirements set out in Appendix Children are met.

If you are the sole surviving parent, or you have sole responsibility for the child, and you are applying for permission to stay, the child can be included.

If the main applicant shares responsibility for the child with another Skilled Worker, and both parents are sponsored under one of the eligible occupation codes, the child can be included in an application for permission to stay.

Special Rules for Care Workers and Senior Care Workers

Separate rules apply to care workers and senior care workers. For these occupations, dependants are only allowed if the worker obtained their Skilled Worker visa before 11 March 2024. The same exceptions for children, as outlined above, still apply.

Illustrative Examples

Consider the case of Arjun, who arrived in the UK as a student in September 2021. After successfully completing his studies, he applied in April 2024 to switch into the Care Worker route. Arjun lives with his partner and has a young daughter for whom he has sole responsibility.

Under the current rules, his partner is not eligible to apply as a dependant and would need to secure permission to stay in the UK in their own right. His daughter, however, is able to apply for permission to remain as his dependant, linked to his visa as a Care Worker.

Another example is that of Leila and Omar, who both switched into the Care Worker route in October 2024. They have children who are already living with them in the UK and are applying for permission to stay, and one child was born in the UK.

In their case, the children are able to apply for permission to stay in line with their parents' visas. However, they would not be able to apply for entry clearance from outside the UK.

Take the case of Sophia, who was originally sponsored to work in the UK as a nursing auxiliary from July 2023. On 15 March 2024, she applied to switch into the role of senior care worker. Sophia lives with her partner, and together they share responsibility for their children.

Under the new rules, however, her family members are not permitted to make dependant applications linked to her visa as a senior care worker.

Student Dependants Joining Skilled Workers

This rule has been in place for some time but is worth repeating. If your last UK visa was as a Student, and you now wish to apply as the dependant spouse of a Skilled Worker, you must meet one of the following conditions:

You must have completed the course of study that was linked to your Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).

Alternatively, if you are studying towards a PhD with a higher education provider that has a track record of compliance, you must have already completed at least 24 months of study on that course before applying.

Final Thoughts

These changes represent a significant shift in the immigration landscape, particularly for families. While the Temporary Shortage List keeps some vital jobs open to overseas workers, the new restrictions on dependants mean that planning ahead is more important than ever.

If you are considering applying for a Skilled Worker visa, or you are already in the UK and want to understand how these new rules affect you and your family, it is crucial to get the right advice.

At WestBridge Business Immigration, we guide both employers and individuals through the visa process with clear, practical support. Please get in touch with our team if you would like tailored advice on your situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.