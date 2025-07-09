Big Changes Coming To The Skilled Worker Visa Route – What Employers Need To Know

On 1 July 2025, the Government released a long-awaited Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules, confirming several major updates that will reshape the Skilled Worker visa route. These changes will take effect from 22 July 2025 and will apply to any applications relying on a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) issued on or after that date.

That leaves employers with a short, three-week window to act under the current rules before the new system kicks in.

Key Changes:

One of the most important changes is the increase in the skill level required for a Skilled Worker visa. From 22 July, eligible roles must be at RQF Level 6 (degree level)—up from the current Level 3 (A-level equivalent).

While this doesn't mean applicants need to hold a degree, it does mean the role itself must be considered degree-level in terms of skill. A large number of jobs will no longer qualify unless they appear on either the Immigration Salary List or the newly introduced Temporary Shortage List.

Crucially, this change won't affect:

People who already hold Skilled Worker visas;

New applicants applying with a CoS issued before 22 July 2025.

Temporary Shortage List: A Lifeline for Medium-Skilled Roles

To soften the impact of the skill threshold rise, the Government has introduced a Temporary Shortage List, featuring a wide range of roles that fall below RQF Level 6 but are still eligible for sponsorship – at least until 31 December 2026. This gives the Migration Advisory Committee time to fully review the list and make longer-term recommendations.

Notable roles on the list include:

IT support technicians

Engineering and electrical technicians

HR officers and marketing professionals

Technicians in construction

Authors, translators, photographers, and more

However, these roles will come with reduced visa privileges—for example, workers won't be able to bring dependents unless they are UK-born children, or the worker has sole parental responsibility.

Salary Thresholds Are Also Going Up

Alongside the skill changes, new salary thresholds will apply from 22 July to all Skilled Worker visa applicants—including extensions. These rates vary depending on when the applicant first entered the Skilled Worker route, and whether they are working in the health and care sector.

Employers should urgently review salary levels for current sponsored workers and planned new hires to assess how the upcoming changes might affect eligibility and compliance.

Key Deadline for Care Workers and Senior Care Workers

From 22 July 2025, care workers and senior care workers (codes 6135 and 6136) will no longer be able to apply for visas from outside the UK. There is a transitional period until July 2028, during which some workers already in the UK can switch into the Skilled Worker route—provided they've worked for their sponsor for at least three months before their CoS is issued.

Also, the requirement for sponsors to show they've tried to recruit locally before sponsoring overseas workers is being removed from this date.

Immediate Action Points for Employers

Given the short lead time, we recommend employers act quickly:

Review your workforce plans to identify any upcoming hires who may no longer qualify under the new rules.

Assign any necessary CoS before 22 July 2025, to benefit from the current (more flexible) system.

Check your current CoS allocation and request an increase urgently if needed. Demand is expected to surge in the next few weeks, and the Home Office is already applying additional scrutiny to allocation requests.

These reforms mark a turning point in UK immigration policy and will significantly alter the way employers recruit international talent. There is a narrow window to take advantage of the current rules, and failure to act now may result in the loss of key staff or missed recruitment opportunities.

