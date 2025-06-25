From 15 July 2025 No Vignette (90-Day Vignette Sticker) In Your Passport If You Apply For A Study Or Work Visa For The UK

An eVisa is an online record of your immigration status and the conditions of the type of permission you have to enter or stay in the UK

To get access to your eVisa you need to create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account. Once you have access to your eVisa, you can sign in to your UKVI account to view your eVisa and prove your immigration status.

At Thaxted Legal we help our clients to navigate the changes.

No vignettes for Work and study visas from 15th July 2025

From 15 July 2025 you will not get a vignette (90-day vignette sticker) in your passport if you apply for a study or work visa. Instead, you will need to create a UKVI account and get access to your eVisa before you travel to the UK. You'll be told what to do when you apply.

This change affects several visa routes, including Skilled Workers (including Health and Care and Global Business Mobility), Students (including short-term up to 11 months), Global Talent, Temporary Workers, and the Youth Mobility Scheme.

Vignettes kept for Dependants of work and study main applicants

You'll still get a vignette if you apply as a dependant for any visa or as a main applicant for visas other than study or work.

