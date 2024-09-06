eVisas: An Age Of Digitalised Immigration

The government is digitalising immigration through the implementation of eVisas. It is important to understand what eVisas are, and how this change may affect you.

What are eVisas?

An eVisa is an online record of your immigration status and of the conditions attached to your permission to enter or stay in UK. The eVisas can be accessed by setting up a UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account. Creating UKVI account is free of charge. If you already have an eVisa because of your most recent UK Immigration application, then you do not need to do anything. However, if you have not recently been through an immigration process, then you must set up a UKVI account and link it to your eVisa before end of 2024.

What is the impact of the eVisa?

Firstly, acquiring an eVisa does not change your immigration status or any conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK. It only changes the way in which this information is recorded, from physical to digital.

Secondly, the roll out of eVisas means that physical documents will be phased out. The physical documents being replaced by eVisas are biometric residence permits (BRP), biometric residence cards (BRC), passport endorsements (such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps) and vignette stickers in passports (such as entry clearance or visa vignettes).

Thirdly, from 1 January 2025, when entering the UK, you will not need any physical documents except for your current passport which must be linked to your UKVI account.

What are the benefits of an eVisa?

There are multiple benefits of having an eVisa. Digital visas are more secure and cannot be lost. It also means you no longer need to wait for or collect a physical document after your application has been decided. Importantly, it will make proving your status at the UK border and sharing your status with third parties, such as employers and landlords, much quicker and easier.

What do I need to do?

Your specific circumstances will dictate the actions you need to take. The procedure differs depending on the type of leave and physical document you hold, whether it is a BRP, BRC, indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK or settled status in the UK. Gherson can advise you on what you need to do and can help you with your eVisa application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.