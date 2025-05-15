UK ETA Scams: How To Avoid Fake UK ETA Application Websites

The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a new pre-entry requirement for non-visa nationals, subject to their status, travelling into the UK for short stays. Although it is not a visa, it functions as a pre-screening process that grants digital permission to travel to the UK. Our article UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Application Guide 2025, provides detailed guidance on the ETA process.

This article outlines common UK ETA scams, how they operate, and practical steps to avoid becoming a victim.

1. Common ETA Scams and How to Avoid Them

Since the Electronic Travel Authorisation is a relatively new process in UK immigration law, there is a prevalence in fraudulent schemes misleading travellers into believing they are applying for genuine travel permission.

2. Fake ETA Application Websites

One type of ETA scam is fake websites posing as the UK governments official website GOV.UK. The sites are often highlighted at the top of search engine results or displayed through deceiving ads, causing unsuspecting travellers to click on them. To make matters worse, these websites may have logos and formats which look deceptively similar to the official website.

3. How to Protect Yourself from Fake ETA Websites

One way to identify if the website is genuine, is by the price they are offering the ETA application for. These fraudulent websites often charge significantly higher fees than the official amount required for these applications. At the time of writing, the fee for an ETA is £16. The UK government does not authorise any external or third-party websites to handle the ETA process. These platforms merely submit your application through the official system on your behalf, while adding extra charges for their services. Oftentimes, they do not complete the application at all and travellers do not receive an actual ETA.

In addition to the high fees, these websites may also take your personal and financial information to sell onto other third party websites, and for various other malicious purposes. This can include identity theft and phishing scams.

To protect yourself from fake ETA application websites, only apply through the official UK government platform at GOV.UK or via the official ETA app. Always check the website URL carefully—legitimate government websites will begin with 'www.gov.uk/' or contain 'homeoffice.gov.uk'. Avoid clicking on sponsored ads or unfamiliar links in search results. For added security, you can cross-check URLs through the official websites of UK embassies, consulates, or other recognised government agencies.

4. Impersonation ETA Scams: Fraudsters Posing as the Home Office

Scammers do not just impersonate websites, but they can also pose as the Home Office or other UK immigration bodies by reaching out to individuals by phone, email, or even text messages. They often obtain contact information from other phishing sites. They may claim that there is an issue with the individual's visa application, immigration status, or entry clearance, and insist on immediate payment in order for them to rectify the supposed issue.

These impersonators can be quite convincing as they often use official-sounding language, appear to know your information, and can even threaten immigration action such as detention or deportation to ensure compliance. They can also use official-looking phone numbers and email addresses, as well as forging documents to appear legitimate.

5. How to Recognise and Respond to Government ETA Impersonation Scams

No legitimate UK immigration agency would ever contact an individual in this way in order to request payment or personal information. All official communication related to visas or immigration is handled through secure, authorised government channels. Furthermore, payments are only processed through the official UK government website, and would never be taken over the phone. You should only ever make payments on secure UKVI or Home Office platforms. A padlock symbol in the website address bar will indicate that the payment is most likely to be secure.

Furthermore, always ensure that you check the sender or any emails or messages to see if they are from official Home Office contacts. For example, an email from the Home Office would always read as 'name.surname@homeoffice.gov.uk'. Before sending any information, make sure to verify that the communication is from an official UK government number or email. If you receive a phone call, you can also hang up and call the Home Office directly to ask them if they have called you recently. They will be able to verify if the call was from them.

6. Forged Documents and False Promises: Another ETA Scam Risk

Some individuals or agencies falsely claim they can secure an ETA by submitting forged or falsified documents on behalf of applicants. These documents may include counterfeit certificates or passports.

The Home Office has advanced methods for identifying fraudulent documents. They also have Identity Document Validation Technology (IDVT) to easily verify identity documents including passports, BRPs and driving licences. Using falsified documents, for any visa application, is a serious offence and can put you at risk of a 10-year ban from applying for future UK entry clearance applications. Using deception in any immigration application may lead to a refusal and potential ban.

7. How to Avoid ETA Scams Involving Fake Documents and Services

Always make sure that you only submit genuine and verified documents with any immigration application. If you obtain documents from a third party, you should check if they are real. This can include paying attention to any grammatical or branding errors.

A lot of these services will also most likely ask for a fee, claiming to get expedited decisions and guaranteed approvals. The reality is that no agency or legal professional can ever purport to guarantee a positive outcome of any immigration application. Therefore, you should never take the services of third parties who claim to do so – if it is too good to be true, it most likely is.

8. Essential Tips to Avoid UK ETA Scams When Applying

To avoid ETA related scams:

Use an official GOV.UK or UKVI platform – The ETA application should only be submitted through the UK government's official website or app.

– The ETA application should only be submitted through the UK government's official website or app. Avoid third-party websites – The UK government does not permit any external agents or companies to process ETA applications.

– The UK government does not permit any external agents or companies to process ETA applications. Verify the website address – Ensure the site URL starts with "www.gov.uk/" or contains "homeoffice.gov.uk". A padlock icon in the browser bar indicates a secure connection.

– Ensure the site URL starts with "www.gov.uk/" or contains "homeoffice.gov.uk". A padlock icon in the browser bar indicates a secure connection. Never make payments by phone or email – The Home Office will not request payment or personal details via phone calls, texts, or unsolicited emails.

– The Home Office will not request payment or personal details via phone calls, texts, or unsolicited emails. Check the sender's contact details – Legitimate Home Office emails end with @homeoffice.gov.uk. If you're unsure, contact the Home Office directly for confirmation.

– Legitimate Home Office emails end with @homeoffice.gov.uk. If you're unsure, contact the Home Office directly for confirmation. Ignore false promises of guaranteed approvals – No organisation or individual can guarantee ETA approval or fast-track processing. Such claims are deceptive.

9. How to Report a Suspected UK ETA Scam

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been targeted by a scam, you can report it to Action Fraud. You can do so via the Action Fraud website or, if you are in the UK, by calling 0300 123 2040.

By alerting your friends and family and reporting any scams you've experienced to Action Fraud, you can help prevent others from falling victim.

10. Protecting Yourself as UK ETA Scams Increase

As the UK ETA becomes a standard travel requirement, it is important for travellers to stay vigilant against scams. Fraudsters are taking advantage of the new system by creating fake websites, making false promises, and impersonating government officials — often leading to serious financial and personal consequences.

Lastly, the Home Office has recognised the growing prevalence of scams and fraud within UK immigration processes. In response, it has published official guidance outlining the most commonly reported scams and providing advice on how individuals can protect themselves.

11. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert UK immigration advice on the ETA application process, handling refusals, or applying for a UK visa, our specialist immigration barristers in London can assist. Contact us today on +44 (0)203 617 9173 or complete our online enquiry form for personalised guidance on your UK travel plans.

12. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)?

The UK ETA is a digital pre-entry requirement for non-visa nationals, depending on their status, travelling to the UK for short stays. It is not a visa but a form of pre-screening permission to travel.

How much does the UK ETA cost?

At the time of writing, the official UK ETA application fee is £16.

How can I avoid ETA scam websites?

Apply only through the official GOV.UK website or ETA app. Check the website URL begins with "www.gov.uk/" or contains "homeoffice.gov.uk" and avoid clicking on ads or unfamiliar links.

Will the Home Office contact me to request payment?

No. The Home Office will never contact you by phone, text, or unsolicited email to request payment. All payments are made securely through official UK government platforms.

Can a third party guarantee ETA approval or fast-track processing?

No agency or legal professional can guarantee a successful outcome or expedited processing for an ETA. Any such claims are misleading and may indicate a scam.

What should I do if I suspect an ETA scam?

If you believe you've been targeted, report it to Action Fraud via their website or by calling 0300 123 2040 if you are in the UK.

What are the risks of using a fake ETA website?

Fake ETA websites may charge inflated fees, fail to submit your application, or steal your personal and financial information, potentially leading to identity theft or phishing scams.

How can I tell if a government email or call is genuine?

Most of the time, official Home Office emails end in "@homeoffice.gov.uk". If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact the Home Office directly to verify it.

What happens if I submit forged documents for an ETA?

Submitting falsified documents can result in a refusal of your application and a ban of up to 10 years from applying for UK entry clearance.

13. Glossary

ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation): A digital travel permission required for certain non-visa nationals visiting the UK for short stays. It is not a visa but a pre-screening process.

GOV.UK: The official website of the UK government, where ETA applications should be submitted.

Home Office: The UK government department responsible for immigration, security, and law and order. It handles ETA and visa processing.

Identity Document Validation Technology (IDVT): A system used by the Home Office to verify identity documents such as passports, biometric residence permits (BRPs), and driving licences.

Phishing: A fraudulent method used by scammers to acquire sensitive information, such as contact or financial details, often via fake websites or emails.

Third-party websites: Unauthorised platforms or agencies that may charge extra fees to submit ETA applications on behalf of travellers. These are not endorsed by the UK government.

Action Fraud: The UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, where individuals can report suspected scams.

Biometric Residence Permit (BRP): An identity document used to confirm immigration status and entitlements in the UK. It is one of the documents the Home Office can verify using IDVT.

Entry clearance: Permission granted to enter the UK. Scammers may falsely claim that issues with your entry clearance require immediate payment or action.

Secure website (Padlock symbol): A secure website displays a padlock icon in the browser address bar, indicating the connection is encrypted. This is essential when making payments for official applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.