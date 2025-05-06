Understanding The Immigration Salary List: What It Is And How It Affects Salaries And Visa Applications

The UK's immigration system is designed to attract skilled workers from across the globe, while balancing the needs of the local labour market. One of the key mechanisms used to regulate and support this system is the Immigration Salary List (ISL), introduced in April 2024 as part of broader changes to the Skilled Worker visa route.

The ISL replaced the Shortage Occupation List and plays a significant role in determining salary thresholds.

This article explains what the Immigration Salary List is, how it functions, and what impact it has on salary requirements and visa applications for employers and migrants alike.

What Is the Immigration Salary List?

The ISL identifies specific occupations under the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes 2020 that are recognised as being in shortage or where recruitment is particularly challenging within the UK.

These roles are granted certain salary concessions under the Skilled Worker route, allowing employers to sponsor overseas workers at lower salary thresholds than would normally apply.

The ISL is maintained by the Home Office and is updated based on recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which assesses labour market needs and makes suggestions based on economic evidence and stakeholder consultations.

How Does the Immigration Salary List Work?

Salary Threshold Concessions

Ordinarily, jobs sponsored under the Skilled Worker route must meet a minimum general salary threshold (as of 2024, £38,700 or £15.88 per hour for most roles).

However, if a role is listed on the Immigration Salary List, the salary threshold can be reduced, making it easier for employers to recruit internationally where local candidates are scarce.

For ISL-listed roles, the reduced threshold may be:

Around £30,960 per year (or £15.88 per hour)

Or 80% of the going rate for the SOC code if that is higher than £30,960

Visa Application Fees and Processing

In addition to lower salary requirements, ISL-listed jobs may benefit from:

Reduced visa application fees for Skilled Worker visas

Health and Care jobs are on the list, hence allowing the health and care sectors to offer salaries to as low as £25,000 per year

This makes the process more affordable for both the sponsoring employer and the employee, facilitating smoother recruitment from outside the UK.

Key Effects on Employers and Migrant Workers

For Employers

Easier Recruitment: Lower salary thresholds for ISL-listed roles help businesses recruit skilled workers internationally in sectors facing shortages.

Cost Reduction: Employers may save on visa costs due to fee concessions.

Compliance Requirement: Employers must still comply with all sponsorship obligations, including right-to-work checks, salary monitoring, and reporting duties.

For Migrant Workers

Greater Accessibility: Workers in ISL roles may find it easier to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa, even if their salary is below the general minimum threshold.

Pathway to Settlement: Despite lower salary requirements, workers on the ISL route can still progress toward Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after five years, provided all other criteria are met.

Reduced Financial Burden: Lower visa fees can make migration to the UK more accessible for candidates in roles that are in demand but offer lower salaries.

Examples of Roles on the Immigration Salary List

As of the most recent update, some typical examples of roles on the ISL include:

Care workers and home carers

Senior care workers

Some engineering roles

Various health sector positions

Some construction-related roles

The list is subject to change, and employers should always check the latest Home Office guidance before submitting a sponsorship application.

Also the ISL lists roles that are a shortage in some areas of the UK, such as Scotland, but do not apply to the rest of the country. For example, certain roles including boat and ship builders/repairers, some scientific and agricultural/fishing roles.

Hence, you may be 1 mile over the Scottish border in England, but can't rely on the lower salary for these roles.

Challenges and Considerations

While the ISL provides much-needed flexibility, there are a few important considerations:

List Limitations: Not all skilled shortage roles may be included, even if employers feel there is a recruitment gap.

Regular Updates: The ISL may be updated annually or after MAC reviews. Employers should stay informed about any changes that could affect recruitment plans.

Salary Still a Factor: Although thresholds are lowered, workers still need to meet specific salary levels tied to the occupation code. Employers must ensure the correct rates are applied to avoid compliance breaches.

No longer included on the ISL: Some individuals were sponsored under the old Shortage Occupation Roles regime but their role such as those in the IT sector are no longer on this list, this may cause some concern, but there are concessions for those extending.

Conclusion

The Immigration Salary List is a crucial part of the UK's Skilled Worker visa framework, offering targeted relief to sectors with demonstrated labour shortages. By lowering salary thresholds and reducing visa-related costs, the ISL helps businesses address staffing gaps while maintaining the integrity of the UK immigration system.

For employers and migrants alike, understanding how the ISL works is essential for planning recruitment and visa applications effectively.

Staying informed about updates to the list can make the difference between a successful sponsorship and a missed opportunity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.