What Is The Cost Of Applying For Settlement In The UK?

Settlement, also known as Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), can be applied for once you qualify, typically after residing in the UK for a set period in a visa category that leads to settlement. Most individuals achieve settlement after living in the UK for five years. This visa remains valid unless you leave the UK for a continuous two-year period. Even then, you may still be eligible to apply for a 'Returning Resident' Visa.

The application process for settlement or indefinite leave to remain can be complex, with varying requirements depending on your immigration category. Our experienced solicitors are here to provide advice and assistance, whether you need information about the application process, the costs involved or help completing the form.

For the latest UK Home Office fees to apply for settlement and the additional fees for expedited services like Priority Visa Service & and Super Priority Service, please visit the UK government website here.

