What's The Difference Between An ETA And An ETIAS?

As international travel becomes increasingly digitised and regulated, two major new pre-travel authorisation systems are emerging on the global stage: the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). While both systems aim to enhance border security and streamline entry for visa-exempt travellers, they apply to different regions, follow different procedures, and carry distinct requirements.

In this post, we examine the key differences between the ETA and ETIAS to help travellers, businesses, and immigration professionals navigate these upcoming changes.

1. UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): What You Need to Know

The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a newly introduced pre-travel authorisation required for non-visa nationals travelling to the United Kingdom. Its primary purpose is to enhance the UK's ability to conduct advance security screening of individuals seeking to enter the UK as either Visitors (excluding Marriage/Civil Partnership Visitors) for stays of up to six months, or as Temporary Work – Creative Workers under the relevant visa concession.

The ETA scheme applies to those who currently do not need a visa to travel to the UK under these categories and who do not hold another form of UK immigration status. It represents a significant step towards strengthening immigration control, ensuring that all travellers—regardless of whether they require a visa—are assessed before departure.

In essence, the ETA fills existing gaps in the UK's immigration system by introducing a mandatory pre-arrival clearance for visa-exempt nationals. Applicants must submit an online application via the official website or the ETA app, pay a £10 application fee (increasing to £16 from 9 April 2025), and provide biometric and passport information. Applicants must also answer questions relating to their suitability, including any past criminality, immigration breaches, or other conduct that may indicate they are not conducive to the public good.

The UK ETA is currently being rolled out in phases. The requirement first applied to Qatari nationals from 15 November 2023, followed by nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from 22 February 2024. Since 8 January 2025, it has applied to a wide range of countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and most of Latin America and the Caribbean. The scheme was further expanded to include nationals of European Union member states, the EEA, and Switzerland from 2 April 2025.

To be eligible for an ETA, applicants must use a national passport. Those travelling on any other type of document—such as refugee travel documents or other non-national identity documents—must instead apply for a UK visa.

Following a recent change to the Immigration Rules, the Home Office has also expanded the suitability criteria for ETA applicants. Applications will be refused if the individual has a history of criminal convictions (particularly those resulting in custodial sentences of 12 months or more), previous immigration violations, outstanding debts to the NHS or the Home Office, or if they have submitted false documents or failed to disclose material facts. Additionally, individuals whose previous UK visit visa applications have been refused, or whose ETA has been cancelled for any reason, may be ineligible and instead required to apply for a visa.

It is important to note that a refusal of an ETA does not constitute a refusal of permission to enter the UK. An individual who is refused an ETA may still be eligible to apply for a Standard Visitor visa or a Creative Worker visa, depending on the nature of their visit. However, any such visa application will involve more stringent scrutiny and a more detailed examination of the applicant's background and intentions.

Ultimately, the introduction of the ETA scheme is part of the UK's broader strategy to modernise and secure its borders. While the system may offer a more streamlined process for low-risk travellers, it also raises the bar for entry by requiring all travellers to undergo security checks prior to arrival. As a result, individuals with complex immigration histories or past refusals should seek professional legal advice before submitting an ETA application.

2. ETIAS: The EU's New Travel Authorisation System Explained

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is a forthcoming entry requirement introduced by the European Union for visa-exempt third-country nationals travelling to participating European countries. While ETIAS operates in a similar way to the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), it applies across a broader region encompassing most of continental Europe.

Once operational, ETIAS will become mandatory for nationals of approximately 60 countries who currently enjoy visa-free travel to Europe. This includes travellers from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and numerous others. Individuals from these countries will be required to obtain an ETIAS travel authorisation before visiting any of the 30 participating European countries, which include all 27 Schengen Area states as well as Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus.

ETIAS will not function as a visa. Instead, it is a pre-travel security clearance, designed to strengthen border management and enhance the EU's ability to assess security, irregular migration, and public health risks before travellers arrive. Although it is a mandatory requirement for eligible visitors, an approved ETIAS does not guarantee entry; final admission decisions will remain at the discretion of the relevant border authorities.

Once granted, the ETIAS travel authorisation will be valid for three years, or until the applicant's passport expires—whichever comes first. It will permit multiple short-term visits of up to 90 days within any 180-day period for purposes such as tourism, business, or transit.

The standard application fee will be €7, but applicants under the age of 18 or over 70 will be exempt from the fee. Most applications are expected to be processed within minutes, though some may take up to 96 hours if additional checks are necessary.

Following several delays, ETIAS is now expected to launch in the final quarter of 2026. Travellers intending to visit Europe under visa waiver arrangements should monitor official guidance closely and ensure they apply for ETIAS in advance of their journey once the system becomes operational.

3. ETA vs ETIAS: Key Differences and What They Mean for Travellers

While the UK ETA and EU ETIAS serve a similar function—requiring visa-exempt travellers to obtain electronic authorisation before entering a destination—they differ in several important respects, including their geographic scope, implementation timelines, eligibility criteria, and associated processes.

The UK ETA applies exclusively to individuals travelling to the United Kingdom as Visitors (excluding Marriage/Civil Partnership Visitors) or under the Temporary Work – Creative Worker route. It has been rolled out in phases, but is mandatory for all relevant nationalities travelling to the UK from 2 April 2025. In contrast, the ETIAS will apply to travellers visiting 30 European countries, including all 27 Schengen States as well as Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus, and is now scheduled to launch in the final quarter of 2026.

From a validity standpoint, the UK ETA is valid for two years, or until the applicant's passport expires, and allows for multiple entries. The ETIAS, meanwhile, is valid for three years, or until the passport expires, and also permits multiple short-term stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The application process for both is digital and relatively straightforward. UK ETA applicants must apply online or via the ETA app, pay a £10 fee (rising to £16 from 9 April 2025), and provide biometric and passport data along with answers to suitability-related questions. ETIAS applicants will pay a €7 fee, although those under 18 or over 70 will be exempt. ETIAS applications are expected to be processed almost immediately in most cases, although some may require up to 96 hours for security checks.

In terms of suitability criteria, the UK ETA is governed by expanded immigration rules, with applications subject to refusal based on prior criminal convictions, immigration breaches, deception, unpaid NHS charges, or litigation debts. Notably, a previous UK visa refusal or cancellation of an ETA may also result in ineligibility. The ETIAS will conduct automated checks against EU security databases to assess risk but is less prescriptive about the detailed grounds for refusal in comparison to the UK model.

Finally, legal implications following a refusal differ: a refusal of an ETA does not constitute a refusal of UK entry, but travellers must then apply for a Standard Visitor visa or Creative Worker visa, both of which require more detailed assessment. Similarly, an ETIAS refusal does not prevent a person from applying for a Schengen visa, but a higher level of scrutiny will apply.

In short, while both systems aim to enhance border security and manage visa-free travel, the UK ETA reflects a more layered and discretionary approach within the UK's evolving immigration framework. ETIAS, by contrast, is designed to streamline security screening across a multilateral bloc while maintaining harmonised entry standards across participating European countries.

4. A Common Objective: Strengthening Borders Through Pre-Travel Screening

While the UK ETA and EU ETIAS differ in scope and implementation, they are united by a shared objective: to strengthen border security through enhanced pre-travel authorisation mechanisms. Both systems are part of a growing global trend towards the digitalisation of immigration control, aimed at improving the ability of governments to assess and manage risks before travellers arrive at the border.

By requiring advance authorisation from visa-exempt nationals, both ETA and ETIAS help to identify inadmissible individuals at an earlier stage, thereby supporting national and regional efforts to combat security threats, immigration abuse, and public health risks. At the same time, these systems offer the potential to streamline legitimate travel for low-risk passengers, easing pressure on immigration officers and enabling more efficient border processing.

The introduction of ETA and ETIAS reflects a broader international move towards pre-clearance models, as seen in comparable systems such as the United States ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) and Canada's eTA. As global mobility increases and more jurisdictions seek to balance openness with security, electronic travel authorisation schemes are poised to become a standard feature of visa-free travel worldwide.

5. Preparing for ETA and ETIAS Requirements

With the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme now fully in force, many visa-exempt nationals are required to obtain authorisation before travelling to the United Kingdom. By contrast, the European Union's ETIAS scheme has not yet been implemented and is currently expected to launch in late 2026.

If you are planning to visit the UK, it is essential to confirm whether you are subject to the ETA requirement. While the ETA is not a visa, it is a mandatory pre-travel clearance for eligible travellers and must be obtained in advance of departure. Failure to secure the correct authorisation may result in being denied boarding or refused entry at the UK border.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.