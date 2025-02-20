India Young Professionals Scheme Visa: A Complete Guide

The India Young Professionals Scheme Visa allows young Indian nationals to live, work, or study in the UK for up to two years.
This visa is designed for skilled professionals aged 18 to 30 who want to gain international experience.
Who Can Apply?
To be eligible, you must:
- Be an Indian citizen
- Be 18 to 30 years old
- Have a degree-level qualification (bachelor's degree or higher)
- Have at least £2,530 in savings
- Not have dependent children
- Be selected in the visa ballot
The Ballot System: How It Works
Since there are more applicants than available visas, the UK government uses a ballot system (lottery) to randomly select candidates. You must enter the ballot before applying for the visa.
Upcoming Ballot Dates
- The next ballot will open at 2:30 PM (India Standard Time) on 18 February 2025 and will close at 2:30 PM (India Standard Time) on 20 February 2025.
- You can enter the ballot at any time while it is open. The link to enter will be available on the official UK Government website.
Ballot Process
- The ballot is free to enter.
- You must submit your name, date of birth, passport details, phone number, and email.
- Only 3,000 visas are available per year.
- If selected, you will receive an email invitation to apply within two weeks.
- If not selected, you must wait for the next ballot.
Tip: Applying as soon as the ballot opens may help avoid last-minute issues.
How to Apply for the Visa
If you are selected in the ballot, you must:
- Apply online within 30 days of receiving the invitation.
- Pay the visa fee (£298) and healthcare surcharge (£776 per year).
- Submit required documents (see below).
Book an appointment at a visa centre to provide fingerprints and a photo.
Required Documents
- Valid passport
- Degree certificate (or official proof of qualification)
- Bank statements showing at least £2,530 in savings
- Tuberculosis (TB) test results (if required)
- Police clearance certificate
- Ballot selection email (proof that you were invited to apply)
Processing Time
The visa is usually processed within 3 weeks.
What You Can and Cannot Do on This Visa
You Can:
- Work in most jobs
- Study
- Be self-employed (with some restrictions)
You Cannot:
- Extend this visa
- Bring dependents
- Claim public benefits
Key Takeaways
- You must enter the ballot before applying.
- The next ballot is from 18 February 2025 to 20 February 2025.
- Only those selected in the ballot can submit a visa application.
- The visa allows work, study, and self-employment for two years.
- Ensure you meet all eligibility requirements and have the correct documents.
