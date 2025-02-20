India Young Professionals Scheme Visa: A Complete Guide

The India Young Professionals Scheme Visa allows young Indian nationals to live, work, or study in the UK for up to two years.

This visa is designed for skilled professionals aged 18 to 30 who want to gain international experience.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, you must:

Be an Indian citizen

Be 18 to 30 years old

Have a degree-level qualification (bachelor's degree or higher)

Have at least £2,530 in savings

Not have dependent children

Be selected in the visa ballot

The Ballot System: How It Works

Since there are more applicants than available visas, the UK government uses a ballot system (lottery) to randomly select candidates. You must enter the ballot before applying for the visa.

Upcoming Ballot Dates

The next ballot will open at 2:30 PM (India Standard Time) on 18 February 2025 and will close at 2:30 PM (India Standard Time) on 20 February 2025.

You can enter the ballot at any time while it is open. The link to enter will be available on the official UK Government website.

Ballot Process

The ballot is free to enter.

You must submit your name, date of birth, passport details, phone number, and email.

Only 3,000 visas are available per year.

If selected, you will receive an email invitation to apply within two weeks.

If not selected, you must wait for the next ballot.

Tip: Applying as soon as the ballot opens may help avoid last-minute issues.

How to Apply for the Visa

If you are selected in the ballot, you must:

Apply online within 30 days of receiving the invitation. Pay the visa fee (£298) and healthcare surcharge (£776 per year). Submit required documents (see below).

Book an appointment at a visa centre to provide fingerprints and a photo.

Required Documents

Valid passport Degree certificate (or official proof of qualification) Bank statements showing at least £2,530 in savings Tuberculosis (TB) test results (if required) Police clearance certificate Ballot selection email (proof that you were invited to apply)

Processing Time

The visa is usually processed within 3 weeks.

What You Can and Cannot Do on This Visa

You Can:

Work in most jobs

Study

Be self-employed (with some restrictions)

You Cannot:

Extend this visa

Bring dependents

Claim public benefits

Key Takeaways