22 January 2025

ETA Travel Requirement For Visitors To The United Kingdom

Most individuals who are visiting the UK or transiting through the UK, and who are exempt from obtaining a visitor visa, will now need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) prior to travel.
United Kingdom Immigration
John F. Quill
Most individuals who are visiting the UK or transiting through the UK, and who are exempt from obtaining a visitor visa, will now need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) prior to travel. The ETA requirement takes effect for US citizens (as well as citizens for nearly 50 other countries) for travel to the UK on January 8, 2025 or later. The ETA is also required for those who are transiting through the UK.

The cost to apply for an ETA is UK £10. The UK Home Office states that processing will be completed within three business days, and possibly sooner. An approved ETA is valid for a period of two years, or until the applicant's passport expires, and can be renewed.

The link to electronic registration is here. Travelers can also utilize the UK ETA app on their smartphones.

Additional information about the ETA scheme can be found here:

