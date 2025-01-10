November Statement Of Changes To UK Immigration Law

These updates outline changes to UK immigration policy affecting Colombian nationals, Ukrainian nationals, and rules regarding long residence applications. Here's a breakdown:

Visa Requirement for Colombian Nationals

Introduction of Visa Requirement : From 26 November 2024 , Colombian nationals will need a visa to visit or transit the UK.

: From , Colombian nationals will need a visa to visit or transit the UK. Rationale : The change enables the UK to assess Colombian nationals against immigration rules before travel . Applications not meeting requirements can be refused upfront.

: The change enables the UK to assess Colombian nationals against immigration rules . Applications not meeting requirements can be refused upfront. Impact on ETA: Colombian nationals will no longer be eligible for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for travel from8 January 2025. The country will be removed from the Appendix ETA National List starting27 November 2024.

Changes to Ukraine Schemes

New Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme : Ukrainian nationals and eligible family members in the UK under the Ukraine Schemes can apply for an additional 18 months' permission starting 4 February 2025 . The current Ukraine Extension Scheme will close on 4 February 2025 at 09:00 GMT.

: Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Adjustments : Open-ended Permission to Travel (PTT) Letters enabling entry to the UK will be phased out, requiring biometrics or entry clearance before travel.

:

Long Residence Route Adjustments

Exclusion of Time under Ukraine Schemes : Time spent in the UK with permission under the Ukraine Schemes will not count toward the qualifying period for Long Residence applications. This aligns with the existing policy that Ukraine Schemes do not provide a route to settlement in the UK.

:

Changes Implementation date:

The changes that introduce a Visa requirement to Colombian nationals, due to 'safeguarding' the UK's immigration system (presumably visa free travel was being exploited), came into effect on 26 November 2024.

The changes to open the Ukraine Permission Extension and close the Ukraine Extension Scheme will come into effect on 4 February 2025. The Long Residence changes will come into effect on 18 December 2024.

Originally published on December 5, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.