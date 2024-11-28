UK Immigration Update – New Statement Of Changes To Immigration Rules 26th November 2024

UK immigration changes, Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules published on 26 November 2024 The changes will be implemented on various dates from 26 November 2024 as detailed in the implementation section of the accompanying Statement of Changes.

For the changes that introduce a Visa requirement on Colombia, due to safeguarding the operation of the UK's immigration system, those changes will come into effect at 15:00 GMT on 26 November 2024. The changes regarding Administrative Review will come into effect on 6 January 2025 and 4 February 2025, the changes to open the Ukraine Permission Extension and close the Ukraine Extension Scheme will come into effect on 4 February 2025 and, the changes to end the use of open-ended Permission to Travel letters will come into effect on 13 February 2025. All other changes will come into effect on 18 December 2024.

Introduction of a Visa requirement on Colombia

These changes will introduce a visa requirement on Colombia. Therefore as of today 26th November 2024 Colombian nationals will have to apply for a visit visa first before travelling to the UK for visitor permitted activities (e.g. holiday, visiting family, business trip).

Home Office are applying a visa requirement to a nationality which has been assessed as requiring it. This means Home Office will be able to assess an individual against the requirements of the Immigration Rules prior to them travelling to visit or transit the UK. As a result, it also means where Home Office are not satisfied that an individual meets these requirements, they are able to refuse their application for a visit visa. The evidential requirements for visitor visa can be extensive and complex. When preparing visit visa applications applicants need to pay utmost attention to detail.

A consequential change is being made to Appendix ETA National List that will remove Colombia from the list of countries that will be able to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from 27 November 2024 for travel to the UK on or after 8 January 2025. This is due to the introduction of the visa requirement for Colombian nationals which will be implemented from 26 November 2024.

You may also read our article on Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Changes relating to the Ukraine Schemes

The change will enable Ukrainian nationals and their eligible family members in the UK with permission to stay under the Ukraine Schemes, to apply for an additional 18 months' permission to stay in the UK under the new Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme.

Changes are also being made to close the existing Ukraine Extension Scheme at 09:00 GMT on 4 February 2025 when the new Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme opens.

In addition, changes to the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship rules will end the use of open-ended permission to travel (PTT) Letters that enable travel to the UK by deferring biometrics till arrival in lieu of entry clearance.

Changes to the Long Residence route

The change will make clear that time spent in the UK with permission under the Ukraine Schemes cannot be used toward the qualifying period for a Long Residence (Indefinite Leave to Remain ILR) application. The Long Residence ILR is otherwise called 10 years long residence ILR. Home Office states that this brings the Rules in step with the already established policy position that permission to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Schemes does not provide a route to settlement in the UK.

When the new changes start to apply

