Ukraine Visa Schemes: Key Updates And Changes

1. Overview of the Ukraine Visa Schemes

The UK has had several routes for Ukrainians to come to the UK since 2022. Approximately 210,000 people have arrived in the UK using these visa schemes as of July 2024.

A Statement of Changes in the Immigration Rules was published recently which introduces several changes to the Ukraine scheme in an aim to streamline the current in-country routes since our last update on the topic.

These changes are also set out on the government website in brief:

"From early 2025, all those in the UK under one of the Ukraine visa schemes will be able to apply to stay here for an additional 18 months and continue to have the same rights to access work, benefits, healthcare, and education throughout their stay. This will mean that those who came on the first visas under one of the Ukraine visa schemes could now stay in the UK until September 2026."

2. Introduction of the Ukraine Permission Extension

This new scheme, known as the Ukraine Permission Extension route, will open on 04 February 2025. As set out below, it means the closing of other Ukraine routes in an effort to simplify the visa routes for Ukrainian nationals.

Ukrainian nationals in the UK with valid permission on the current Ukraine scheme, alongside their eligible family members, will be able to apply for permission to stay using this new route. This permission will be valid for 18 months.

This scheme is additionally open to those who previously held permission under the Ukraine scheme but currently hold a different type of permission, for example under a family route.

Additionally, a child born to the UK to a Ukrainian national parent who holds permission under the Ukraine scheme will be able to apply for their own permission. The child will receive a grant of permission aligned with that of their parent who holds permission under the Ukraine scheme. If both parents hold permission under the Ukraine scheme, the child would be aligned with the parent with the latest permission expiry date.

There are validity, suitability and eligibility requirements to apply for the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme.

The conditions of permission would be the same as under the previous Ukraine scheme. If granted, individuals are permitted to work, study subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme, and access public funds.

3. Closure of the Ukraine Extension Scheme

The Ukraine Extension scheme will close on 04 February 2025. The reasoning behind this is to simplify the in-country Ukraine routes.

Until 04 February 2025, the Ukraine Extension Scheme remains open to children who were born in the UK to a Ukrainian national, in order to regularise their stay. Any applications under this scheme which are pending after 04 February 2025 will be decided with reference to the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme requirements.

4. End of Open-Ended Permission to Travel (PTT) Letters

Some Ukrainians have been issued with permission to travel letters to allow for swift travel during times of conflict. These enabled individuals to defer providing biometric information until arrival to the UK as a temporary concession. These documents are being retired from use and the Explanatory Memorandum states:

"Once 90 days' notice has been provided to individuals issued with a PTT letter who have not travelled to the UK, and changes to the Homes for Ukraine Scheme Entry Requirements have been implemented on 13 February 2025, PTT letters presented without any accompanying permission will no longer be valid for travel to, or entry into, the UK. Any Ukrainian issued with a PTT letter but not permission who later decides they wish to come to the UK should submit a new application to the Homes for Ukraine scheme."

5. Time on the Ukraine Scheme for Long Residence Applications

Time spent on the Ukraine schemes does not constitute a route to settlement. The Long Residence route eligibility criteria have been updated to clarify this so that time spent on any Ukraine route cannot be used to count towards the qualifying period requirement to apply for Long Residence.

These changes to the Long Residence route will come into effect on 18 December 2024.

6. How to Apply for the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme

You can apply to these Ukraine visa schemes online on the government website. There is no fee to apply for the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme. An application should be made prior to the expiry of your current permission.

7. Steps to Take if There Are Application Delays

If you are experiencing delays with your application, you should double-check that all the relevant requirements of the application have been met. If they have, you could try calling the 24/7 free government helplines for Ukrainians. This is 0808 164 8810 if you're in the UK and +44 (0)175 390 7510 if you cannot contact UK 0808 numbers.

You may also consider submitting an online complaint to UKVI, which can be effective for getting a response.

Your local MP may also be able to chase the Home Office for a decision.

If all of these routes are exhausted, it may be possible to challenge the delay through the judicial review process, beginning with a pre-action protocol letter. This would involve showing there was an unreasonable delay resulting in disadvantage. Given that the Home Office has not published a specific timeframe this could be a challenging argument to present.

10. Glossary

Ukraine Visa Schemes: A collective term for immigration routes enabling Ukrainians to enter and remain in the UK, including the Ukraine Family Scheme, Homes for Ukraine Scheme, and Ukraine Extension Scheme.

Ukraine Permission Extension Route: A new visa route launching on 4 February 2025, allowing Ukrainians to extend their stay in the UK by 18 months.

Ukraine Extension Scheme: An existing immigration route for Ukrainians in the UK, closing on 4 February 2025.

Permission to Travel (PTT) Letters: Temporary documents issued to Ukrainians during times of conflict to facilitate expedited travel to the UK without prior biometric submission.

Long Residence Route: An immigration route in the UK allowing individuals to apply for settlement after a period of continuous residence, typically 10 years.

Judicial Review: A legal process by which a court reviews the lawfulness of a decision or action made by a public authority, such as the Home Office.

