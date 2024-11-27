UK Immigration – UK Visa Holders Should Check Their UKVI Account And Evisa Before Travelling

The Home Office UKVI change from BRP cards to evisa is causing confusion to UK visa holders. At Thaxted Legal we help our clients to navigate the changes.

It is important to have the UKVI online account and evisa before travelling and check that all details recorded there are fully correct.

According to Home Office, it's your responsibility to check the entry, exit and transit requirements of other countries, and you may be asked to show evidence of your UK immigration status to authorities there.

You should check what they will require. They may consider accepting evidence such as:

a share code from the view and prove service, which you should try to get before you travel – you will need a stable internet connection to get your code

viewing a screen from your UKVI account

a physical document confirming UK status or permission

a copy of a letter or email you received from the Home Office when your UK immigration status was granted

If you're travelling out of the UK

If you're outside the UK and have permission to travel to the UK, you'll need to check the information in your UKVI account is correct before you travel.

You can do this by:

using the view and prove your immigration status service to check your immigration status is displaying correctly and you have permission to travel to the UK – if your immigration status is displaying incorrectly, report an error with your eVisa

using the update your UKVI account details service to check: the passport you'll use for travel is linked to your account your personal details are correct



You should also check that the passenger information you've provided to the carrier matches the details on your passport or immigration permission.

If you cannot access your eVisa

You'll need to confirm you have permission to enter and stay in the UK by showing your carrier your valid passport.

If you have one, you must also show your carrier your valid, physical proof of your permission to enter and stay in the UK. For example:

passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps

vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes

Otherwise, you may experience delays or complications with your travel back to the UK.

If you cannot access your eVisa and have no other evidence of your permission, you should consider applying for a temporary visa which lets you re-enter the UK once only.

Once you're inside the UK, you'll be able to get access to your eVisa and view your immigration status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.