ARTICLE
27 November 2024

UK Immigration – UK Visa Holders Should Check Their UKVI Account And Evisa Before Travelling

TL
Thaxted Legal

Contributor

Thaxted Legal logo
Thaxted Legal is a UK based specialist immigration firm focused on helping businesses and individuals to achieve their immigration goals. We have particular expertise in sponsor licence applications and sponsorship compliance, work permits, innovator and start up visas, global talent, ancestry visas, family immigration and nationality applications.
Explore Firm Details
The UK Home Office's transition from BRP cards to eVisas has created challenges for visa holders. Thaxted Legal advises ensuring UKVI account accuracy before travel, obtaining proof of immigration status, and addressing discrepancies to avoid delays.
United Kingdom Immigration
Photo of Kasia Janucik
Authors

The Home Office UKVI change from BRP cards to evisa is causing confusion to UK visa holders. At Thaxted Legal we help our clients to navigate the changes.

It is important to have the UKVI online account and evisa before travelling and check that all details recorded there are fully correct.

According to Home Office, it's your responsibility to check the entry, exit and transit requirements of other countries, and you may be asked to show evidence of your UK immigration status to authorities there.

You should check what they will require. They may consider accepting evidence such as:

  • a share code from the view and prove service, which you should try to get before you travel – you will need a stable internet connection to get your code
  • viewing a screen from your UKVI account
  • a physical document confirming UK status or permission
  • a copy of a letter or email you received from the Home Office when your UK immigration status was granted

If you're travelling out of the UK

If you're outside the UK and have permission to travel to the UK, you'll need to check the information in your UKVI account is correct before you travel.

You can do this by:

You should also check that the passenger information you've provided to the carrier matches the details on your passport or immigration permission.

If you cannot access your eVisa

You'll need to confirm you have permission to enter and stay in the UK by showing your carrier your valid passport.

If you have one, you must also show your carrier your valid, physical proof of your permission to enter and stay in the UK. For example:

  • passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps
  • vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes

Otherwise, you may experience delays or complications with your travel back to the UK.

If you cannot access your eVisa and have no other evidence of your permission, you should consider applying for a temporary visa which lets you re-enter the UK once only.

Once you're inside the UK, you'll be able to get access to your eVisa and view your immigration status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Immigration Law and Legal Insights
Authors
Photo of Kasia Janucik
Kasia Janucik
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More