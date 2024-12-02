ARTICLE
2 December 2024

Navigating The International Sportsperson Visa For Elite Footballers (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Mohammed Hafejee of LatitudeLaw explains the process for obtaining an International Sportsperson Visa for elite footballers, covering endorsement requirements, Autopass scoring, and appeal steps, with guidance from a highly-rated UK immigration law firm.
Navigating the International Sportsperson Visa for Elite Footballers

Are you a football player aspiring to play in the UK?

In this video, Mohammed Hafejee, senior associate at #LatitudeLaw, explains the essential requirements for obtaining an International Sportsperson Visa tailored specifically for footballers. Discover how to achieve the necessary endorsement from governing bodies, the scoring criteria for Autopass, and the steps to appeal if you fall short of the required points. Join us as we break down the process to help you turn your football ambitions into reality!

