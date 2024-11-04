UK Visa – Changes In Commercial Partners VFS Global And TLS Contact

As of October 15, 2024, TLScontact replaced Sopra Steria in handling UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services, potentially causing appointment delays. VFS Global will manage overseas visa centers in specified locations starting November.

Thaxted Legal is a UK based specialist immigration firm focused on helping businesses and individuals to achieve their immigration goals. We have particular expertise in sponsor licence applications and sponsorship compliance, work permits, innovator and start up visas, global talent, ancestry visas, family immigration and nationality applications.

From 15 October 2024, UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) are no longer provided by Sopra Steria UK. TLScontact has taken over the running of UKVCAS.

For clarity, commercial partnersare commercial organizations to whom Home Office outsources the biometric appointments & documents collection from visa applicants and forwarding them to Home Office UKVI.

Problems applicants may face due to the change in commercial partner inside the UK

There are a number of issues that applicants submitting their applications from inside the UK may face as a result of the switch from Sopra Steria to TLS.

lack of appointments available at short notice (nearest free appointment may be in a month);

delay in Home Office decision due to delayed biometrics;

delay your planned travel overseas to avoid withdrawal of your pending application;

extra money to book earlier paid appointment (often available sooner than free ones).

Applications inside the UK

The commercial partner for UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services changed from Sopra Steria to TLScontact on 15 October 2024.

Appointment availability may be limited for a short period of time. It is important to factor this in when planning your travel outside the UK.

This change should not affect:

the decision on your application

Locations changing commercial partner for UK visa applications outside UK

You can check which locations have already changed commercial partner.

From 5 November, VFS Global will operate visa application centres in these locations:

Cyprus (North)

France

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Tajikistan

Turkey

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

From 19 November, VFS Global will operate visa application centres in these locations:

Angola

Botswana

Cameroon

Egypt

Ethiopia

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.