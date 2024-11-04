ARTICLE
4 November 2024

UK Visa – Changes In Commercial Partners VFS Global And TLS Contact

TL
Thaxted Legal

Contributor

Thaxted Legal logo
Thaxted Legal is a UK based specialist immigration firm focused on helping businesses and individuals to achieve their immigration goals. We have particular expertise in sponsor licence applications and sponsorship compliance, work permits, innovator and start up visas, global talent, ancestry visas, family immigration and nationality applications.
Explore Firm Details
As of October 15, 2024, TLScontact replaced Sopra Steria in handling UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services, potentially causing appointment delays. VFS Global will manage overseas visa centers in specified locations starting November.
United Kingdom Immigration
Photo of Kasia Janucik
Authors

From 15 October 2024, UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) are no longer provided by Sopra Steria UK. TLScontact has taken over the running of UKVCAS.

For clarity, commercial partnersare commercial organizations to whom Home Office outsources the biometric appointments & documents collection from visa applicants and forwarding them to  Home Office UKVI.

We previously published an article on  changes to commercial partners  and this current article is a continuation on the same topic.

Problems applicants may face due to the change in commercial partner inside the UK

There are a number of issues that applicants submitting their applications from inside the UK may face as a result of the switch from Sopra Steria to TLS.

  •  lack of appointments available at short notice (nearest free appointment may be in a month);
  • delay in Home Office decision due to delayed biometrics;
  • delay your planned travel overseas to avoid withdrawal of your pending application;
  • extra money to book earlier paid appointment (often available sooner than free ones).

Applications inside the UK

The commercial partner for UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services changed from Sopra Steria to TLScontact on 15 October 2024.

Appointment availability may be limited for a short period of time. It is important to factor this in when planning your travel outside the UK.

This change should not affect:

  • the decision on your application

Locations changing commercial partner for UK visa applications outside UK

You can  check which locations have already changed commercial partner.

From 5 November, VFS Global will operate visa application centres in these locations:

  • Cyprus (North)
  • France
  • Iraq
  • Israel
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Lebanon
  • the Occupied Palestinian Territories
  • Tajikistan
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • Uzbekistan

From 19 November, VFS Global will operate visa application centres in these locations:

  • Angola
  • Botswana
  • Cameroon
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • Senegal
  • Sierra Leone
  • Tanzania
  • Turkmenistan
  • Uganda
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kasia Janucik
Kasia Janucik
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More