No Biometrics Appointments In The UK For The Next 2 Weeks!

ATTENTION ALL UK VISA APPLICANTS! There are significant changes ahead for the UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) starting 15 October 2024. Here's what you need to know:

Current Booking and Appointments

The UKVCAS site claims that you can still book and attend biometrics appointments with Sopra Steria, as well as purchase additional services, through the current UKVCAS website for any appointments scheduled on or before 14 October 2024:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: UKVCAS is changing from 15 October From 15 October 2024, visa and citizenship application services will be delivered by a new service provider, TLScontact. You can continue to book and attend your appointment, and purchase extra services with us via this website for any appointment date on or before 14 October 2024. Sign in to your GOV.UK application to book your biometric enrolment appointment from 15 October 2024 onwards. However, availability of biometrics appointments is non-existent. Clients log in and see no standard or paid for appointments at any centres, despite attempting at midnight and 9am when availability resets.

Instead of appointments, there are endless 'No available appointments' on the calendars:

No Biometrics Appointments Between Now and 15th October, Unless There Are Cancellations

According to UKVCAS messages received on X, there are to be no more biometrics appointments released on UKVCAS unless other applicants cancel their appointments:

While it is now possible to register and book appointments with TLScontact, their contract does not begin until 15th October, so there are effectively no appointments between now and 15th October.

It seems that everyone submitting applications now has to wait until 15th October or beyond for their processing to commence.

This means that regardless of whether they have paid for priority or super priority processing services, applicants will still have at least a two weeks to wait before their processing begins. As these are in-country applications, this means that applicants cannot travel outside of the UK without withdrawing their application.

TLS Registration

From 15th October 2024, UKVCAS services will be handled by a new service provider, TLScontact. This move to a new provider aims to "enhance the application experience."

Following the submission of your immigration application, you can register and login to TLScontact using your UAN:

After this, there is a map of the UK showing appointment centres, and availability can be seen when you click on the locations, with standard and 'assisted' appointment dates showing.

Currently, the system appears to be in its early stages and there have been log-in issues, but it is possible to book appointments using this site, albeit not until after 15th October 2024.

Conclusions

Aside from being extremely lucky in relation to UKVCAS cancellations, options for biometrics enrolment are limited.

Most people will simply have to wait, and to register with TLS and obtain the earliest possible TLS appointment from 15th October onwards. In certain circumstances, applicants may be able to consider applying for entry clearance, if their route permits and if it is important to have a faster decision due to travel plans / personal reasons.

