Obtaining British Citizenship, Deprivation And Renunciation Of Citizenship And Passport Issues

About obtaining British citizenship

British Citizenship in detail

FAQs

Q: I have previously been convicted of a criminal offence. Can I still apply for British citizenship?

A: In short, you may be able to. This will depend on various factors including the seriousness of the offence and how long ago it took place. The UK government view citizenship as a privilege not a right and the interpreting the good character requirement for a naturalisation application can be difficult (it is at the UK government's discretion). It is therefore imperative that you seek advice on this prior to deciding to make an application.

Q: When can I apply for naturalisation as a British citizen and do I have to stay in the UK whilst my application is pending?

A: In most cases, you can apply for naturalisation as a British citizen after you have lived in the UK continuously with Indefinite Leave to Remain or Settled Status for one year. However, if you are married to a British citizen you do not have to wait one year and can normally apply immediately after obtaining Indefinite Leave to Remain or Settled Status. You should only apply if you meet all the requirements otherwise the application will likely be rejected. You do not have to stay in the UK whilst your application is pending if you have a valid travel document for travelling.

Q: How strict is the UK Government on absences in the last 5 years or 3 years?

A: There is some discretion on the absence requirement. It is best to prepare a full schedule of absences from the UK for the last 5 years and seek legal advice. A legal representative will check your schedule of absences to ensure these have been calculated properly and to check the reasons. Any long absences should have been for good reasons and whether some absences will be discarded depends on your ties to the UK and generally speaking the other elements of your application.

