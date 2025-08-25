How To Self-Sponsor A UK Visa: The Ultimate Guide To Moving To The UK For Business

Introduction: Want to Move to the UK Without a Job Offer? Self-Sponsorship Might Be Your Best Route

If you're an entrepreneur, senior executive, or business-minded professional looking to move to the UK, the traditional immigration routes can be limiting. But there's a powerful alternative that more and more international professionals are using: self-sponsorship for the UK Skilled Worker visa.

Unlike standard UK work visas, self-sponsorship allows you to start or take over a UK company and sponsor yourself to live and work in the UK.

What Is Self-Sponsorship in the UK?

Self-sponsorship is a legal and strategic way for non-UK nationals to obtain a UK Skilled Worker visa by establishing their own company in the UK and using that business to sponsor themselves for a work visa.

This is an ideal option for those who:

Want to start a business in the UK

Want to move to the UK without a job offer

Are you looking for a business visa UK option with a path to settlement

Benefits of Self-Sponsoring a UK Visa

Self-sponsorship offers multiple advantages for foreign entrepreneurs:

✅ No need for a third-party UK employer

✅ Full control of your own UK business

✅ Clear route to permanent residency (ILR) and British citizenship

✅ Bring your spouse/partner and children as dependents

✅ Operate in your chosen sector (tech, consulting, education, etc.)

Who Can Apply for UK Self-Sponsorship?

This immigration route is suitable for:

Business founders and co-founders

Overseas company directors setting up a UK branch

Freelancers and consultants who want to formalise their UK presence

High-skilled professionals wanting independence from employers

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Self-Sponsor to Move to the UK

Register a UK Company

To begin, you must set up a UK limited company. This includes:

Registering with Companies House

Opening a UK business bank account (or setting it up remotely if offshore)

Creating a viable UK business plan

Your company must be genuinely trading or have a clear plan to start trading soon.

Apply for a UK Sponsor Licence

Once your company is established, you need to apply for a Skilled Worker sponsor licence with the UK Home Office.

Requirements include:

Proof of trading or pre-trading activity

HR systems to monitor and report on visa compliance

A genuine vacancy in an eligible occupation code

Note: You'll need a UK-based "Authorising Officer" for the sponsor licence process.

Assign Yourself a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

Once your business becomes a licensed sponsor, it can assign you a Certificate of Sponsorship — a mandatory step before applying for the Skilled Worker visa.

Apply for the Skilled Worker Visa

You can now submit your Skilled Worker visa application using the CoS. Requirements include:

A job offer from your own UK company (on the list of eligible occupations)

Minimum salary requirement met (£41,700 or the going rate)

English language proficiency

Once approved, you can move to the UK and start running your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Kind of Jobs Qualify for Self-Sponsorship?

The UK government publishes a list of eligible occupations for Skilled Worker visas, which includes:

IT professionals and software developers

Marketing, finance, and business analysts

Engineers and technical consultants

Legal, architectural, and scientific professionals

Directors and CEOs (with proper business justification)

Make sure the role you are sponsoring yourself for aligns with this list.

Is Self-Sponsorship a Legitimate Route?

Yes — self-sponsorship is 100% legal, provided all requirements are met. However, your application must demonstrate:

A genuine business need for the role

That the company is not solely created to secure a visa

You are capable of fulfilling the duties of the role

Using a UK immigration lawyer or regulated advisor is strongly recommended to ensure compliance and maximise your chances of approval.

Can I Get UK Permanent Residency Through Self-Sponsorship?

Yes. After 5 years on the Skilled Worker visa, you can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). A year after that, you may become eligible for British citizenship.

Can I move to the UK without a job offer?

Yes. Through self-sponsorship UK, you can start a company and sponsor yourself for a Skilled Worker visa.

How much money do I need for UK self-sponsorship?

There is no fixed amount, but you should be able to cover:

Business setup costs

Sponsor licence fee (£574 or £1,579)

CoS fee (£525)

Visa application and NHS surcharge

Business capital (enough to sustain operations)

Is self-sponsorship better than the UK Innovator Founder visa?

It depends. The Innovator Founder visa requires endorsement and strict innovation criteria. Self-sponsorship offers more flexibility but requires genuine business activity and a qualifying job role.

Take Control of Your UK Immigration Journey

If you're an entrepreneur or professional looking for a UK business visa without endorsement or employer sponsorship, self-sponsorship is a powerful and flexible option. It allows you to move to the UK, run your own company, and bring your family, with a clear route to settlement and citizenship.

Need Help with Self-Sponsorship in the UK?

We specialise in helping entrepreneurs and business owners start UK companies, obtain sponsor licences, and secure Skilled Worker visas through self-sponsorship.

