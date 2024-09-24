Options And Requirements For US Citizens Bringing Their Family Members Or Dependents To The UK

If you are a US citizen planning to move to the UK, and you want to bring your family with you, it is important to understand the visa options and requirements in the UK. The UK immigration system offers various routes depending on your circumstances and relationship with your family members. This guide covers key options for US citizens seeking to bring their family to the UK.

1. Family Visa for Spouses, Partners and Children

A common route is the Family Visa, allowing you to bring your spouse, partner or dependent children to the UK. As a US national, you must either have British nationality, have indefinite leave to remain in the UK or be settled in the UK in order for your family to enter the UK under this route.

The visa is valid for 2.5 years, and after five years, your family members may apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

2. PBS Dependant Visa

PBS stands for points-based system. It refers to the UK's system for assessing immigration applications using points based on applicants meeting the relevant visa category eligibility criteria. As a US national, if you are coming to the UK under a specific visa route, such as the Skilled Worker, Global Talent, Innovator Founder, etc., your spouse or children may be eligible to join you as your dependants.

Most PBS Dependant Visa holders can work; however, restrictions apply to PBS dependants of UK Student visa holders.

3. Ancestry Visa for Family Members

While Ancestry Visas are available for those with UK-born grandparents, US citizens do not qualify for this visa unless they also hold a Commonwealth country nationality. If you qualify for the Ancestry Visa, you can bring your spouse, civil partner and children with you to the UK. After five years, family members may apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

Conclusion

Bringing family members to the UK as a US citizen is possible, but the visa process can be complex. Make sure to submit the correct documents and meet financial and relationship requirements.

For detailed advice, it is wise to consult our immigration specialist or check the UK GOV website for the latest legislation updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.