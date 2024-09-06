What Are The English Language Requirements For A Skilled Worker?

If you are applying for a Skilled Worker Visa, one of the general requirements at the time of application is to prove that you know the English language.

The English language requirement is one of the most important criteria that must be met by Skilled Worker Visa applicants. If you want to apply for this visa, it is crucial to ensure that you understand the details of this requirement and how to meet it. The way to fulfil this requirement will depend on your nationality, age and academic credentials.

How Well Do I Need to Know English?

To meet the English language requirement, you must demonstrate your ability to read, write, speak and understand English to a minimum of level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale.

How Do I Prove My Knowledge of English?

There are multiple ways you can prove your knowledge of English. For example, you may pass a Secure English Language Test (SELT) from an approved provider. From an educational perspective, this requirement can be satisfied by providing proof of qualifications in English (where applicable) gained through studying at a UK school, which you must have attended from before you turned 18. Alternatively, if applicable, you may provide proof of a degree-level qualification taught in English. Gherson can assist you with ensuring you meet the English language requirement.

Are There Any Exceptions?

There are some exceptions to the requirement to prove your knowledge of English. You may be exempt if you are a national of certain countries or territories, such as the USA, Barbados or New Zealand. You may also be exempt if you are a doctor, dentist, nurse or midwife and have passed the English language assessment accepted by the relevant regulated professional body. If you are a vet, you may need to pass an English language assessment with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. In addition, if you have already met the English language requirement in your previous immigration application, you may not need to do it again. Besides, exemptions apply to certain age groups and those with disabilities which prevent them from meeting the requirement. Gherson can advise you on whether you qualify for any exemptions to the English language requirement.

Meeting the English language requirement is pivotal to a successful Skilled Worker Visa application. With extensive experience in immigration law and visa applications, Gherson can help you with every step of this process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.