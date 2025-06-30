Remote Work And Global Mobility – Rethinking The Future Of Where We Work (Podcast)

Join Lewis Silkin's Tarun Tawakley, Amy Nevins, and David Lyons as they delve into the complexities and opportunities of remote work and global mobility, recorded live at SXSW UK. This insightful session explores the shift towards international working models, driven by the war for talent and changing employee expectations.

The panel discusses practical strategies for managing temporary and permanent overseas employment, the use of Employer of Record (EOR) services, contractor arrangements, and the multi-jurisdictional legal, tax, and compliance challenges that come with global mobility. Listeners will gain valuable tips on developing robust policies, engaging key stakeholders, and integrating global mobility into broader business strategy. Whether you're navigating return-to-office mandates or seeking to access global talent, this episode provides actionable guidance to maximise organisational performance while mitigating risk in an increasingly visible and regulated world of work.

Key takeaways

Access to Global Talent: Embracing international remote work enables businesses to tap into a wider talent pool, driving innovation and growth beyond local constraints.

Complex Compliance Landscape: Overseas working arrangements trigger a range of legal, tax, immigration, and regulatory issues, requiring careful planning and local advice to ensure compliance.

Permanent Establishment and Tax Risks: Businesses must assess the risk of creating a taxable presence abroad and manage income tax and social security obligations in both home and host countries.

Strategic Use of EORs and Contractors: Employer of Record (EOR) services and contractor arrangements can facilitate global hiring but come with their own legal, contractual, and compliance challenges.

Integrated Business Strategy: Successful global mobility requires early involvement of key stakeholders (legal, HR, tax, procurement) and alignment with overall business objectives, supported by robust policies and ongoing monitoring.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.