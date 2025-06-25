Immigration White Paper Update For Employers – June 2025

This briefing summarises key points from the June 2025 Immigration White Paper as they relate to employers and sponsors. Although the proposals cover a broad range of changes, a consistent theme is the lack of clarity about their implementation date.

Employers should therefore plan for significant changes but take note that many measures are subject to consultation or secondary legislation.

How is the skills threshold changing for Skilled Worker visas?

The required skill level will rise from RQF Level 3 (A-level equivalent) to RQF Level 6 (degree-level equivalent). This change will significantly reduce the number of eligible roles (approximately 180 occupations will be removed).

Existing Skilled Worker visa holders will be permitted to:

Renew their visa

Change employers

Undertake supplementary employment, including in jobs below RQF Level 6

Implementation status:

Changes will be implemented via Immigration Rules and the current timetable remains vague.

Note the government has stated that access to overseas labour should not be guaranteed where dependency is high, indicating further restrictions may follow.

Will salary thresholds for migrant workers increase?

Yes. Two major changes are proposed:

A rise in the general salary thresholds for Skilled Workers

Higher income requirements for visa holders who wish to bring dependants to the UK

Implementation status:

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is conducting a rapid review. Final thresholds and rule changes will follow the outcome of that review.

What is happening to the Immigration Salary List?

The Immigration Salary List, which allowed for discounted thresholds, will be abolished. It will be replaced by a Temporary Shortage Occupation List for RQF Level 3–5 roles.

Eligibility for the list will depend on:

MAC confirmation of a genuine shortage

The existence of a workforce strategy

Employer commitments to hire from the domestic labour force

Implementation status:

An interim list will be published. Full implementation 'will take time'. Restrictions on dependants and transitional arrangements are still to be clarified.

Is the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) increasing?

Yes. The ISC will increase by 32% in line with inflation.

New estimated rates:

Small/charitable sponsors: approximately £480 per year (currently £364)

Other sponsors: approximately £1,320 per year (currently £1,000)

Implementation status:

Changes will be made through secondary legislation, subject to parliamentary approval.

Are English language requirements changing?

Yes. Language requirements will increase for both workers and their adult dependants:

Main applicants: from CEFR B1 to B2

Adult dependants: A1 (entry), A2 (extension), and B2 (settlement)

Implementation status:

Changes will be introduced through Immigration Rules. The frequency and timing of required language tests may pose challenges for dependants.

What changes are being made to high-talent visa routes?

The White Paper outlines a broader strategy to expand and streamline high-talent migration, including:

More places in research internship schemes, especially in AI

Easier access to the Global Talent visa

A review of the Innovator Founder visa for student entrepreneurs

Increasing the number of workers overseas firms can send to the UK (from 5 to 10)

Doubling the number of eligible institutions under the High Potential Individual (HPI) route

Implementation status:

These changes will be made via Immigration Rules. No dates have been announced yet.

What changes are proposed to the Graduate Route?

The post-study work period under the Graduate Route will be reduced from 2 years to 18 months. It is not yet clear whether this will also apply to PhD graduates, who currently receive 3 years.

There is concern that this change could make the Graduate Route less generous than the HPI route, which offers 2 years for overseas graduates.

Implementation status:

Changes will be made through Immigration Rules. Implementation timelines have not yet been set.

Will it become easier to switch sponsors?

Yes. The government is exploring Immigration Rules changes to allow sponsored workers to switch between licensed sponsors more easily during the life of their visa. This is intended to increase worker choice and reduce the risk of exploitation.

Implementation status:

No timeline has been provided. The proposal remains under review and would require changes to sponsor compliance rules and visa conditions.

What new enforcement measures are being proposed?

Several new enforcement powers are proposed to strengthen immigration control:

Extending illegal working checks to more financial institutions beyond major banks

Enabling enforcement against visa holders with unpaid UK tax liabilities (in collaboration with HMRC and HM Treasury)

Using eVisa data to:

Send expiry reminders

Identify overstayers

Enable targeted enforcement action

Implementation status:

These changes are part of a longer-term strategy. No specific implementation dates have been provided.

What changes are proposed for settlement and ILR?

The standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) will increase from 5 to 10 years. However, a reduced period may still be available to individuals who make significant contributions to the UK economy or society.

Five exceptions will apply:

5-year route for non-UK dependants of British citizens Immediate settlement for victims of domestic abuse New bereaved parent route with immediate settlement Support for young people turning 18 while navigating the system Defined path for children in care and care leavers

Implementation status:

A consultation will take place later in 2025, with further details expected by the end of the year. Immediate changes will be made for bereaved parents and children via Immigration Rules.

Will the settlement changes apply retrospectively?

The White Paper does not clarify whether the new 10-year settlement requirement will apply retrospectively. Key questions remain:

Will it affect individuals already on a settlement pathway?

Will it apply to shorter existing routes (e.g. Global Talent)?

Will it affect closed or legacy routes?

These concerns have been raised by legal and professional bodies and are expected to be addressed in the upcoming consultation.

What changes are planned for British citizenship?

The qualifying period for British citizenship will also be extended. Individuals with significant contributions to UK society may still be eligible for faster routes.

Additional proposals include:

A review of the Life in the UK test

Consideration of fee reductions for young adults who grew up in the UK

Implementation status:

It is unclear whether this will require legislation or be implemented via Immigration Rules. The relationship between settlement and eligibility for citizenship remains to be clarified.

What's happening to the Overseas Care Worker visa?

The Overseas Care Worker visa route will be closed to new applicants outside the UK. However, until 2028, people already in the UK who have the right to work will be allowed to extend or switch into this visa.

Implementation status:

Immigration Rules changes are expected. It remains unclear whether workers on this route will be able to apply for settlement in the future or if the route will continue beyond 2028.

