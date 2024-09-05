I Have Been Granted Student Visa To Start A Course In September. Can I Work In The UK On This Visa?

Congratulations to all international students who have received their Student visas and are set to start their academic courses in the UK this September! While this marks the beginning of an exciting journey in academia, students must make sure they have a good understanding of the rules surrounding working in the UK on a Student visa. This is necessary to ensure full compliance with the UK immigration regulations.

As an international student, you can work part-time during the term time, generally up to 20 hours per week. For students pursuing lower-level qualifications, this limit is typically reduced to 10 hours (your visa will tell you how many hours you are permitted to work). During holidays, you can work full-time, using this opportunity to gain experience and supplement your income.

It is important to note that while you can engage in most forms of employment, certain restrictions apply. You cannot take up permanent positions, start your own business, be self-employed or work as a professional athlete or entertainer. Additionally, some students may be able to undertake full-time work placements during their studies if this constitutes an integral and assessed part of their course.

After completing your studies, the Graduate visa route allows you to work full-time in the UK for up to two years (or three years for PhD graduates). This visa offers flexibility and the chance to transition into the UK workforce without requiring a job offer upfront. Alternatively, you can explore the Skilled Worker visa for longer-term employment opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.