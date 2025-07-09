Dual Nationality Explained: What It Is And How To Apply

What is dual nationality?

Dual nationality (sometimes called dual citizenship) is when someone is recognised as a national of two countries at the same time, e.g., a dual nationality of UK and US citizenship.

Does British Nationality Law allow dual nationality?

British nationality law allows individuals to hold multiple nationalities. This means you can be a British citizen and also apply to be a citizen of another country without having to renounce your British citizenship.

What happens if another country does not allow dual nationality?

If you wish to apply for British citizenship and your original country of which you are a citizen of does not allow dual nationality, then you will have to renounce your original nationality to secure your British nationality.

It would be advisable for you to check the rules in your home country before you decide to renounce your nationality, and even where dual nationality is permitted, it is advisable to check if there are any requirements on you to notify the authorities of your home country of your dual nationality.

Benefits of being a dual national

If you have dual nationality, you can benefit from the advantages and obligations of both citizenships.

As a dual national with British nationality, you hold the same rights and benefits as anyone born in the UK. You can live, work and study in the UK without any restrictions.

You can also apply for a British passport and vote.

Having dual nationality also opens up your travel options, as some passports allow you to enter more countries than others. This can give you more countries to choose from, giving you more freedom for travel.

Possible disadvantages of holding dual nationality

While having two nationalities has many advantages, it's crucial to keep in mind that if you have dual nationality, there will be more than just immigration implications to consider, e.g., you may be liable to double taxation and you will also be bound by the laws of both countries.

Another disadvantage of being a dual national is, the UK Government will not have powers to provide you with diplomatic assistance while you are in your other country of nationality.

Travelling to the UK as a dual national if you don't hold a British or Irish passport

With the introduction of the UK's electronic travel authorisation (ETA) across all other nationalities in 2025, an issue arises for dual British (and Irish, due to being part of the Common Travel Area) citizens who have chosen not to obtain a British passport. This situation typically arises for individuals who have an entitlement to British citizenship, for example, by descent from a British parent, whose other nationality (eg Indian) does not permit dual citizenship. Anyone with British citizenship is not subject to immigration control in this country, and is not therefore eligible for an ETA.

Standard Home Office guidance is to obtain a Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode in your overseas passport. If you don't do so, a concession is currently operating to permit such citizens entry to the UK without an ETA. This is liable to change in future, so do check before you travel as you may not be allowed to board your flight.

How to apply for dual nationality

In most cases, British citizenship is attained by birth, descent or by acquisition, eg through naturalisation.

To be naturalised as a British citizen, you will need to meet the following requirements.

Be aged 18 or over

Have an intention to make the UK your permanent home (unless you are married to or in a legal civil partnership with a British citizen)

Satisfy the good character requirement, e.g., have a clean criminal record

Cannot have breached UK immigration rules during the qualifying residency period

Lived in the UK for a minimum of 5 years (or three years if married to or in a civil partnership a British citizen)

Held indefinite leave to remain for at least 12 months - unless you're married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen, which would allow you to apply straight away after being granted settlement.

Requirement to have been in the UK on the day five years / three years before the date you submit your application

Cannot have been absent from the UK for more than 90 days during the previous 12 month period, and no more than 450 days during the five year period (270 days if relying on 3-year period if you're married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen).

Pass the English language test and Life in the UK test

What is the cost of applying for naturalisation?

The British citizenship application fee is £1,735.00 per applicant, which includes your citizenship ceremony fee.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.