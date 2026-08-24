When The Person Handling An Estate Causes Financial Harm

When someone dies the task of administering the estate usually falls to their grieving friends and relatives. Often the people who knew the deceased are the people best placed to act as their executors. But sometimes things go wrong, money disappears, decisions are made that should never have been made, and by the time beneficiaries realise the full picture, the estate has suffered losses that may be significant.

Buckles Law is a full-service law firm providing expert legal advice to both individual and commercial clients. With offices across the UK and international reach, we support clients with a broad range of services. Our teams offer a practical approach, keeping focused on protecting our clients’ interests and delivering the best service.

Article Insights

David Thorley’s articles from Buckles Law are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Media & Information industries

When someone dies the task of administering the estate usually falls to their grieving friends and relatives. Often the people who knew the deceased are the people best placed to act as their executors. But sometimes things go wrong, money disappears, decisions are made that should never have been made, and by the time beneficiaries realise the full picture, the estate has suffered losses that may be significant.

Understanding what the law requires of a personal representative, what can go wrong, and what options are available when it does is not just useful information for lawyers. It is practical knowledge that can make a real difference to the people who find themselves in this position.

What a personal representative is, and what the role demands

A personal representative is the person with legal authority to administer a deceased person’s estate. Where the deceased left a valid Will naming someone to take on that role, that person is called an executor. Where there is no Will, or where the named executor is unable or unwilling to act, the court appoints someone instead, and that person is known as an administrator. The term personal representative covers both. In practice, the distinction matters less than the obligations the role carries, because those obligations are the same regardless of how someone came to be in the position.

The responsibilities are substantial. The personal representative must gather in all the assets of the estate, pay any debts and tax liabilities in the correct order, and distribute what remains to the people entitled to receive it. They must manage the estate actively and with care, not leave it to drift while they attend to other things. If required by the court, they must produce a full inventory of the estate’s assets and account for what has happened to them.

The Trustee Act 2000 requires personal representatives to exercise reasonable care and skill in the administration of an estate. This is not a fixed standard applied equally to everyone. A person with professional expertise in probate and estate administration will be judged against a higher standard than a lay person stepping into the role for the first time. Even if they are not acting in a professional capacity, a solicitor, accountant, or financial adviser who takes on the role and then fails to apply the knowledge and competence they would ordinarily bring to their work cannot use their status as a lay executor as a shield.

Beyond the duty of care, the personal representative owes fiduciary duties to the beneficiaries of the estates the administer. This is a category of obligation that courts treat with particular seriousness. A fiduciary must put the interests of the estate and its beneficiaries above their own in every decision they make. They must maximise the value of the estate for the benefit of its beneficiaries. They must not allow their own financial interests to come into conflict with those of the estate. Transactions that benefit the personal representative at the estate’s expense, or that favour some beneficiaries over others in ways the Will does not permit, are breaches of fiduciary duty regardless of whether or not they were taken dishonestly or with bad intentions.

The ways estates suffer financial loss

Financial harm to an estate does not always involve obvious wrongdoing. Some of the most significant losses arise not from dishonesty but from neglect, poor decision-making, or a failure to recognise the limits of one’s own knowledge.

An estate that is left without active management can lose value steadily and quietly. Property that is not insured, not maintained, or not protected against deterioration may be worth substantially less when it finally comes to be sold. Debts owed to the estate that are never collected represent a direct loss to the beneficiaries. Assets sold without obtaining appropriate valuations or professional advice may be disposed of at a fraction of what they would have realised with proper handling. Creditors paid in the wrong order can expose the estate to further liability. Even a failure to invest and increase the value of estate assets or to maximise their profitability can in some instances give rise to a loss that is recoverable personally from an estate’s executors. The absence of any dishonest intention does not make these losses less real, and it does not insulate the personal representative from legal accountability.

At the more serious end of the spectrum come losses arising from clear misconduct: Estate funds used for the personal representative’s own purposes; assets belonging to the estate transferred to the personal representative themselves, or to connected parties, without legal authority; valuations manipulated to reduce what beneficiaries understand the estate to be worth. In the most serious cases, what began as an administration slides into misappropriation, and the sums involved can be very large.

There is also a category of loss that sits between straightforward negligence and outright fraud, and which can be particularly difficult to identify because it does not always look immediately wrong from the outside. A personal representative may consistently make decisions that happen to serve their own interests without ever taking money directly. Distributions may be delayed in ways that benefit the personal representative financially. Certain beneficiaries may receive preferential treatment that the Will does not sanction. Transactions may be entered into where the personal representative has an undisclosed interest on the other side. Each of these is a breach of fiduciary duty, and each is capable of forming the basis of a legal claim, regardless of whether the personal representative considered themselves to be acting honestly.

The picture can become more complicated still where two personal representatives are appointed to act jointly. If one causes loss through misconduct while the other takes no action, the passive personal representative may not escape liability. The duty to safeguard the estate extends to taking steps to prevent a co-personal representative from causing harm to it. Awareness of a problem, without any attempt to address it, is not a neutral position in law.

The legal remedies available to beneficiaries

Where a personal representative causes financial loss to an estate, the law provides several distinct routes to redress. They are not alternatives that must be chosen between, and in more complex cases more than one will be pursued.

The first is a personal claim against the personal representative. This involves establishing that the personal representative failed in their duties, that the failure caused a loss to the estate, and that the loss can be quantified. If the claim succeeds, the court can order the personal representative to compensate the estate from their own assets. This is a direct and serious consequence for the individual concerned. Where more than one personal representative is responsible for a loss, their liability is joint and several, meaning the full amount of the loss can be pursued against any one of them without the claim being divided between them.

There are defences that a personal representative can raise. Where all affected beneficiaries were adults with full mental capacity at the time, and gave their free and fully informed consent to the action in question, a subsequent claim based on that action may face difficulty. Courts also have discretion to excuse a personal representative who acted honestly and reasonably and where it would be fair to do so, though this is a genuinely demanding threshold and will not assist those who were careless, reckless, or acting in bad faith. A Will may also contain a clause seeking to exclude or limit the personal representative’s liability for certain kinds of breach, but courts interpret such provisions narrowly and they are unlikely to offer any meaningful protection where the conduct in question was deliberate.

The second route is a proprietary claim, where the focus is not on compensation but on recovering specific assets. Where it is possible to identify estate property, or assets representing its proceeds, that have ended up in the hands of the personal representative or a third party, a claim can be brought to recover those specific assets rather than simply seeking equivalent financial compensation. This process of tracing assets through a chain of transactions is a powerful tool in the right circumstances, but it is also one of the more legally complex remedies available. It requires specialist legal advice at an early stage, not least because the practical ability to trace assets can diminish over time.

The third option, and for many people the most important immediate step where trust in the personal representative has broken down entirely, is to apply to the court for their removal and replacement. Once a court is satisfied that there are sufficient grounds, the existing personal representative can be removed and an independent professional administrator appointed in their place. Courts approach these applications carefully and will want to see clear evidence, but persistent failure, financial misconduct, or a complete breakdown in the relationship between the personal representative and the beneficiaries can all support such an application. An independent administrator brings professional accountability to the role and has both the authority and the responsibility to investigate what has happened during the administration and to pursue recovery of any losses on the estate’s behalf.

Why acting promptly matters

Time limits apply to claims against personal representatives. The applicable period will depend on the nature of the claim and the specific circumstances, but delay almost always works against the people seeking to bring it. Options narrow over time. Assets become harder to trace as they pass through further hands or are dissipated. The practical leverage that exists in the early stages of a dispute is harder to replicate later.

This applies equally to personal representatives themselves. Someone who has become aware that a co-executor or co-administrator is causing harm to the estate is not protected simply by standing back and hoping the situation resolves itself. Their knowledge, and their failure to act on it, can give rise to liability of its own.

If you are a beneficiary with concerns about how an estate is being managed, or if you have reason to believe that losses have already been caused, the right course is to seek specialist legal advice without delay. The same applies to a personal representative who knows that something is wrong but is uncertain what their obligations are. These situations are rarely straightforward, but the law does provide real and effective protection for those who act on their concerns in time.

Buckles’ Wills Trusts and Estate Disputes team has extensive experience advising beneficiaries and personal representatives in exactly these circumstances. If you are concerned about the administration of an estate, we can help you understand your position and the options available to you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.