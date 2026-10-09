How To Ask Your Spouse For A Divorce

For many people, deciding to separate isn't a sudden decision. By the time someone starts searching for information about divorce, they've often spent months, or even years, weighing up what's best for themselves, their children and their future.

Starting one of life's most important conversations

For many people, deciding to separate isn't a sudden decision. By the time someone starts searching for information about divorce, they've often spent months, or even years, weighing up what's best for themselves, their children and their future. They may have replayed conversations in their head, considered every possible outcome and wondered whether things could change.

If you've reached the point where you believe divorce is the right path forward, the next step is often talking to your spouse.

There is no perfect script and no right way to have the conversation. Every relationship is different. However, taking some time to prepare can help make the discussion more constructive and help both of you focus on what comes next.

Before you have the conversation, understand where you stand

Many people feel pressure to have all the answers before speaking to their spouse. The reality is that you don't need to have every detail worked out. However, it can be helpful to understand some of the practical implications of separation before raising the subject.

You may want to consider:

What arrangements might be needed for your children

What could happen to the family home

How finances, savings and debts may be dealt with

What the divorce process involves

What support may be available if you disagree on any issues

Speaking to a family lawyer before having the conversation doesn't mean you've already committed to divorce proceedings. Many people simply want to understand their options before taking the next step.

At Slater and Gordon, we regularly speak to people who are still at the stage of understanding what separation could mean for their family and their future.

Think about how your spouse may respond

One of the biggest reasons people put off this conversation is uncertainty about how their spouse will react.

You may worry they will:

Be surprised

Feel upset

Have lots of questions

Want immediate answers

Be concerned about the children or finances

While you can't predict exactly how someone will respond, it can help to remember that they may need time to process what you've told them. For many couples, the first conversation is simply the beginning of a wider discussion about the future. It doesn't have to resolve every issue immediately. If there has been domestic abuse, controlling behaviour or concerns about your safety, it's important to seek specialist advice and support before discussing separation.

Choose the right time and place

These conversations are rarely easy, but the setting can make a difference.

Where possible:

Choose a private setting

Make sure you have enough time to talk

Avoid raising the subject during an argument

Minimise distractions and interruptions

Ensure children are not present

Many people wait for the "perfect" moment, but that moment doesn't always arrive. Focusing on having a calm, respectful conversation is often more helpful than waiting for ideal circumstances.

Be honest and keep the discussion respectful

Every relationship is different, and every separation comes with its own circumstances.

Try to be honest about your feelings and your reasons for wanting to separate, while remaining respectful of your spouse's perspective. The conversation is unlikely to be productive if it becomes focused on assigning blame or revisiting every disagreement from the past.

Instead, try to focus on where things stand now and what the future might look like.

Listening can be just as important as speaking. Giving your spouse the opportunity to ask questions and process what you've said can help create a more constructive foundation for future discussions.

The first step starts here

Talking to your spouse is often the moment that turns a decision into action.

From there, the focus often shifts to the practical questions ahead. What arrangements will work best for the children? What happens to the family home? How will finances be managed? What does separation mean in practice?