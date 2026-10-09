What Do The New Statistics Published By The Office For National Statistics Tell Us About Family Life In England And Wales?

Data published by the Office of National Statistics on 23 September 2026 provides us with the latest analysis of divorce and civil partnership dissolution taking place in England and Wales to the end of 2025. What does the latest data show us about family life in England and Wales?

Background

Over 24m of the population in England and Wales are married or civil partnered.

Over 5m of the population over 18 years old are cohabiting, having never married or civil partnered.

A further 1m are cohabiting, having been previously married or civil partnered.

Nearly 8m of the population are previously married or civil partnered.

Nearly 106,000 married or civil partnered couples ended their relationship legally in 2025.

Sources: ONS (Population estimates by marital status and living arrangements, England and Wales - Office for National Statistics and Divorces and dissolutions in England and Wales - Office for National Statistics)

Data for divorce and civil partnership dissolution

The latest ONS statistics bring us up to date with divorce and dissolution trends in England and Wales to 2025.

As cohabitation is not registered, statistics for those relationships are unavailable.

The 2025 data shows us that the average divorce ends after a marriage or civil partnership of approximately 13 years.

If the couple have been in a long-standing relationship, there may be more complex financial implications when deciding how to split assets such as property, investments, pensions and businesses.

It may be more likely the couple have children.

What might this suggest?

It may point to couples remaining together until children are a little older and the early years balancing childcare and ability to work have eased a little. Parties may be delaying divorce until earning capacity has improved to make separating a little easier.

The cost-of-living crisis may be a factor as people may have stayed together for longer as separation has been economically more difficult in recent years.

All divorce/dissolutions should be accompanied by a separate financial order, setting out how a couple’s finances should be resolved fairly. For more information see: What is a financial order?

Data for unmarried cohabiting relationships

Although we must speculate due to the lack of data, presumably similar trends flow in all relationships that are breaking down - whether the parties are married, civilly partnered or not.

The number of couples choosing not to marry increases year on year.

The proportion of people who live in a couple that are cohabiting (not in a marriage or civil partnership) has increased from 20.6% in 2011 to 24.3% in 2021, an increase across all age groups aged under 85 years.

Source: 2021 Census: People's living arrangements in England and Wales - Office for National Statistics

The current law provides a limited framework for unmarried, separating, people to resolve financial matters when a relationship ends.

What is cohabitation or ‘living together’ and why is it important?

Proposals for law reform

The Government is reviewing how to reform the law surrounding unmarried and cohabitating couples, together with financial claims on divorce.

Whether the outcome of the Government’s Consultation influences the behaviour of couples and their choice of commitment to the other, and the responsibilities that flow from that, has yet to be seen.

Generational shifts are already being seen: Gen Z: personal relationships & the law

Summary

These latest statistics underline just is how important it is that we have a clear and fair system in place to support all couples facing relationship breakdown.

All couples need a legal framework which fits their circumstances, provides their family with a fair outcome if their relationship ends, together with an efficient forum for resolving any disputes.