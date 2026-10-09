How Musicians’ Estates Were Shaped By Wills And Intestacy

Never underestimate the importance of planning to protect your legacy after death; if you don’t formalise your wishes during your lifetime, the government decides for you.

In our ‘Famous Estates and Lasting Legacies’ series we have previously discussed Alfred Nobel, Damien Hirst, Ed Sheeran, and unique bequests made by famous figures. However, whilst some famous musicians created Wills during their lifetime, not all famous musical artists have been as forward planning as Ed Sheeran and many died without any plans in place to protect their legacy.

In the final instalment of this series, Liv Turner will discuss what happens in the alternative by comparing famous musicians and how their legacies were shaped by whether they left a Will or died intestate.

What does intestacy mean?

If you die without having made a Will, your estate will be distributed according to the intestacy rules, as dictated by the Government. As such, this may result in undesirable outcomes for your estate, such as your estate potentially passing to a family member who you would not have wanted to benefit, your partner not receiving anything if you are not married or in a civil partnership, or the Crown benefitting from your estate if you have no remaining family. The only way to avoid your estate passing in accordance with the intestacy rules is to make a Will.

For more information on the realities of dying without a will, please visit our blog “Liam Payne’s Tragic Death… But What Of His Wishes?”.

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was a legendary British singer, songwriter and musician. Winehouse undoubtedly had an impressive career and in 2008, she won five Grammy awards and tied for the record of the most Grammys won by a female artist in a single night. Winehouse unfortunately suffered with addiction and substance abuse, which ultimately led to her death at the young age of 27. On her death, it was discovered that her wishes had not been formalised in a legal Will and thus could not be considered. Since Winehouse was divorced and had no children, her estate ultimately passed to her parents.

Winehouse’s lack of estate planning demonstrates how even young adults can also benefit from making plans for their death and clearly shows how intestacy removes any personal choice regarding who inherits your estate and how your affairs are handled after your death; friends, charities and former spouses will receive nothing unless specifically provided for in your Will.

Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven was a famous German composer and pianist and is known for creating beautiful classical compositions. Beethoven composed a total of 722 works throughout his 45-year career, which is certainly an impressive legacy and one that he sought to protect by making a Will. Beethoven never married or had children, but after a long legal dispute, he became the sole legal guardian of his nephew Karl. It is to Karl who he left the majority of his estate, since he treated him as a son, with the remainder going to his surviving brother Johann.

By making a Will, Beethoven ensured that his chosen heir Karl, who was the person he most wanted to benefit from his estate, was provided for. Estate planning allows for provision to be made for individuals who played an important role in your life, who aren’t necessarily your closest family, or those who would inherit according to the intestacy rules. This is fundamentally different to Amy Winehouse’s estate, where she had no say in how her estate was distributed and the intestacy rules decided for her.

Prince Rogers Nelson (‘Prince’)

Prince Rogers Nelson was a famous American singer, songwriter and musician, commonly known as ‘Prince’. Prince sold more than 100 million records worldwide during his career and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and recently the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. Prince sadly died of an accidental overdose at the age of 57 without a Will. Consequently, his estate worth $156.4 million was left in the hands of Minnesota’s intestacy law and sparked a famous dispute over who would inherit, since Prince was not married at the time of his death and had no children. After his death, around 700 people claimed to be Prince’s half-siblings or descendants, hoping to receive a portion of his legacy. The court conducted extensive proceedings to determine who was legally entitled to the estate. It was eventually decided that Prince’s full sister and five half-siblings were equally entitled to his estate under the law and The Prince Estate was established to manage his legacy and catalogue.

Prince’s estate is an excellent example of an ongoing legacy and shows that in cases where the deceased did not leave a Will, the courts do not attempt to discover what the deceased would have wanted but merely identify the legal heirs in accordance with the intestacy rules. In essence, the lesson here is that if you want your wishes to be followed after your death, you need to make a Will.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was a famous American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Hendrix was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and has been described as one of the most influential guitarists of all time, even becoming the world’s highest paid rock musician after the release of his third album.

Similar to Prince’s estate, Hendrix died at age 27 with no spouse or children and he also had not made a Will. In accordance with the intestacy rules, Hendrix’s estate passed to his father Al. Al was sadly given improper advice, and valuable rights to Hendrix’s music were transferred without his informed consent. As a result, Al spent years fighting a legal battle to regain control of Hendrix’s catalogue and related intellectual property rights. He eventually succeeded and established Experience Hendrix LLC to manage and protect Hendrix’s legacy. As a result, through proper management, Hendrix’s estate increased greatly in value over the years. Before Al’s death, he created a Will leaving the business to his adopted stepdaughter Janie and excluding Hendrix’s biological brother Leon. Leon unsuccessfully challenged this Will, and this led to years of further litigation.

Hendrix’s estate demonstrates the importance of a clear, legally valid Will and estate plan in order to prevent litigation. If these were in place, Hendrix’s intellectual property would have been better protected and it is likely that the legal costs, uncertainty, and familial disputes could have been avoided.

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin was a famous American singer-songwriter, who was known as the “Queen of Soul”, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide and won 18 Grammy Awards. Franklin died at age 76 and was initially thought to have died without a Will. However, upon searching her home, two handwritten Wills were found (one dated 2010 and another dated 2014). Since these Wills were not formally executed, it was up to the courts to determine if either of these documents were legally valid. Unfortunately, Franklin’s two sons supported different versions of the Wills, leading to a lengthy probate dispute. In 2023, it was finally decided that the 2014 Will was valid and represented Franklin’s intentions, having superseded the 2010 Will.

In England and Wales, the intestacy rules would have been followed in this situation. However, we can still learn from Franklin’s estate as it clearly demonstrates (similarly to Hendrix’s estate) the importance of a clearly expressed, legally binding Will to prevent familial disputes and costly litigation. It is also a good reminder that Wills need to be completed correctly in order to be legally binding and homemade Wills are often invalid, causing uncertainty and leaving families bound by intestacy rules.

For more information about the issues with homemade Wills, please visit our blog “Sean Hughes Estate Dispute: Lessons on DIY Wills & Estate Planning”.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a famous classical composer and musician, who completed more than 800 compositions during his life. Mozart died at the young age of 35, leaving behind his wife, children, and significant debts for them to manage. Although Mozart did not make a Will, his estate passed to his wife and his children. His wife Constanze preserved and promoted Mozart’s legacy by organising memorial concerts and overseeing publication of his unpublished works. Consequently, through Constanze’s effective management of his intellectual property, she was able to settle his debts, improve the family’s financial situation and create a lasting legacy.

Constanze effectively managed Mozart’s affairs and both preserved and enhanced the legacy he left behind. Although Mozart died intestate, his estate clearly demonstrates the importance of appointing trusted Executors in your Will to manage your legacy; you may not necessarily be able to trust the person appointed under the intestacy rules to do so, and the only way to ensure that someone you trust will manage your affairs is to make a Will.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was a famous Russian composer, who wrote many famous ballets which are still performed today, including Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky left a Will, which is said to have passed his estate to his family, primarily his brothers, who preserved his legacy.

Tchaikovsky’s brothers Nikolay Tchaikovsky and Modest Tchaikovsky preserved his correspondence and papers and Modest used these to write an official biography entitled ‘The Life of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’. This biography helped the public to understand the composer and protected both Tchaikovsky’s intellectual and personal legacies. Modest also preserved Tchaikovsky’s house and formed the Tchaikovsky House-Museum at Klin as a memorial.

Tchaikovsky’s estate was similar to Mozart’s in that it primarily consisted of intellectual property, as opposed to financial assets. Tchaikovsky’s legacy was effectively managed and preserved by his brothers in accordance with his Will, which serves as a further example of how effective a Will can be in appointing trusted individuals to manage your affairs and preserve your legacy in accordance with your wishes.

Conclusion

It is clear from these famous estates that without making a Will, the rules of intestacy remove personal choice, with the deceased’s wishes being disregarded, and can lead to conflict through familial disputes and potential for litigation. For more information on disputes, please visit our blog “Probate Caveats Explained: When and Why Families Use Them”.

The importance of formalising your wishes in a clear, legally valid, and properly executed Will, which appoints trusted individuals to manage your affairs and preserve your legacy, cannot be overstated. No matter your age, you can benefit from making plans for your death to provide yourself and your loved ones with peace of mind and security.

We can learn many lessons from famous estates and lasting legacies, and we hope that this series has been interesting and informative in explaining the importance of careful and considered estate planning measures to protect your legacy and leave a lasting impact, no matter the size of your estate.