'It’ll never happen to us': the most common pitfalls of inheritance and succession

It was Robert Burns who coined the saying that the best-laid plans can go wrong. With experience of helping clients around the world to navigate estate planning, inheritance decisions and disputes, Withers’ lawyers can attest that when there is significant wealth at stake, even the most carefully drafted words become the subject of intense scrutiny.

This can leave relatives not only grieving a loved one but simultaneously in a dispute, struggling to come to terms with the deceased person's legacy. To avoid such a scenario, it is worth considering where things most commonly go wrong.

Avoiding difficult conversations

A lack of communication is perhaps the most common theme in succession disputes. Where decisions are made and either not shared or revealed too late. 'Succession planning goes far beyond drafting a will,' says Chenthil Kumarasingam, regional dispute resolution leader for Asia. 'It involves understanding family values, expectations, and how roles will be allocated. We used to put no-contest clauses into wills, but the real solution is building consensus beforehand.' These early conversations are often the foundation of effective succession planning , particularly where significant wealth or complex family dynamics are involved.

We used to put no-contest clauses into wills, but the real solution is building consensus beforehand.



Chenthil Kumarasingam | PARTNER | litigation and international arbitration

Tensions arise quickly where decisions come as a surprise, so the Withers team advise early, structured conversations. Even if uncomfortable, they help manage expectations and prevent misunderstandings from escalating.

Relying too heavily on one individual

Many successful families operate around a central decision-maker, which creates risk if that individual becomes unable to act.

'Patterns of behaviour develop over time,' says Stephen Richards, regional division leader for trust, estates and inheritance disputes in Europe. 'One person holds the information, makes the decisions and others defer to them. When that person is no longer there, things can quickly unravel.'

This can leave others unprepared and, in some cases, in dispute. A strong patriarch or matriarch will share knowledge and responsibility to ensure continuity.

Weak governance in family businesses

Clear long-term family business succession planning is vital, especially where succession is expected to span across generations. 'Family-run companies tend to be quite light on corporate governance,' says Chenthil. 'If the parent who built the company up anoints one child as leader but splits ownership without discussion, that can become a problem.'

Such disputes may impact the business quickly, so it is wise to put more robust governance in place, whether through external management or earlier communication, and to consider alternative provisions for those not receiving shares.

Choosing the wrong trustees or executors

The selection of trustees and executors is one of the most consequential, and often underestimated, decisions in succession planning. 'Clients will often say they trust their children and want them to act together,' says Michael Brophy, who leads Withers’ US private client and tax team from Los Angeles. 'But they don’t always consider how decisions will be made in practice, or what happens if there is disagreement.'

One person holds the information, makes the decisions and others defer to them. When that person is no longer there, things can quickly unravel.

Stephen Richards | Partner | trust, estates and inheritance disputes

In some cases, appointing an independent professional can help avoid conflict, even if it introduces cost. The key is to think through not only who is appointed, but how they will operate under pressure.

Taking AI’s word for it

A more recent development is clients using AI to navigate legal issues. This can help people understand the landscape, however, it is also unreliable.

'AI can give people a misplaced sense of confidence,' says Stephen Richards. 'It may be largely accurate, but it does not capture the full picture. That’s something we see when opponents are litigants in person who think they have been given clever arguments but are in fact pushing the case deeper into the quagmire.'

Nor should the human element of legal advice be underestimated. 'We don’t just solve the legal problem; we try to make the situation better. Perhaps some ties can be restored, or issues can be disentangled so that the family can work together or the company can succeed.'

Rushing into legal action, or leaving it too late

The Withers team have an outstanding track record of litigating trust and estate disputes. However, legal action should be a last resort, not a knee-jerk reaction. 'I’ve seen cases where parties have launched litigation based on limited information,' says Michael Brophy. 'By that point, they may already have spent significant sums, and positions have hardened.'