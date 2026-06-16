When ‘Evidence’ Isn’t Real: AI, Forgery And The Risks In Family Law

Digital evidence has always mattered in family proceedings. Messages, emails, financial records and photographs often sit at the centre of a case, shaping how the court understands a relationship, a pattern of behaviour, or what a child has experienced.

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Digital evidence has always mattered in family proceedings. Messages, emails, financial records and photographs often sit at the centre of a case, shaping how the court understands a relationship, a pattern of behaviour, or what a child has experienced. What has changed is how easy it has become to alter, generate or misrepresent that material, and how difficult it can be to tell the difference.

Artificial intelligence tools that can produce convincing text, reconstruct conversations, manipulate images and recreate voices are now widely available and straightforward to use. That is not inherently problematic. But within family proceedings, it introduces risks that are both real and often misunderstood.

The risks are broader than deliberate fraud

When people think about fabricated evidence, they tend to picture outright dishonesty, such as a message invented from scratch, a photograph deliberately altered, a recording edited to change what was said. That does happen, and the consequences are serious. But the more common problem is subtler.

A message thread is copied into a document and lightly edited for readability. A statement drafted with AI assistance includes phrasing the client would never naturally use. A timeline is reconstructed from memory using software that fills in gaps the client cannot quite recall. None of these steps feels like fraud. Each one is a small deviation from the original record.

The difficulty is that the court does not grade these situations by intention. What it needs to assess is whether the material before it is genuine and reliable. If it cannot be satisfied on that point, the evidence loses weight. In many cases, so does the credibility of the person who put it forward.

Why credibility is everything in family proceedings

Many areas of law involve disputes that can be resolved by reference to formal documents, independent records or verifiable data. Family proceedings are different. The court is frequently asked to assess competing accounts of things that happened in private (eg, conversations, incidents, financial decisions, patterns of behaviour over years).

That places credibility at the centre of almost every case. And credibility is fragile. If one document is found to be unreliable, it does not stay contained. Questions begin to arise about how other evidence was prepared, and whether the account has been shaped to suit a particular outcome. The court becomes more cautious about what it can safely accept at face value.

In cases involving children, the stakes are higher still. Digital evidence frequently underpins allegations that influence decisions about living arrangements, contact and safeguarding. If that material is later shown to be inaccurate or manipulated, the impact on those decisions and on the client who relied on it can be severe.

What the consequences actually look like

The immediate consequence of unreliable evidence is that the court may give it little or no weight. That is damaging enough, particularly if it is evidence the client has relied upon to support a central part of their case.

Beyond that, a finding that a party has put forward material that cannot be trusted, whether through carelessness or deliberate manipulation, can influence the outcome of the case far more broadly. Adverse findings about conduct are not easily reversed, and they tend to shape how the court approaches everything that follows.

Where false evidence has been knowingly introduced, there are also wider legal consequences to consider. Family proceedings impose strict duties of candour on all parties. Breaching those duties is treated seriously, and in the most significant cases, can lead to consequences that extend well beyond the proceedings themselves.

Even where no dishonesty is involved, relying on evidence that cannot be properly verified creates delay, cost and complexity that could have been avoided entirely.

What good practice looks like

In practice, the starting point is always the same: working from original material and preserving it properly.

That means providing full message histories rather than extracts you have selected and tidied. It means retaining original files rather than reformatted versions. It means ensuring that any witness statement or account reflects your own words and your genuine recollection, including where there are gaps or uncertainties you cannot resolve. Acknowledging what you do not know is always better than filling the space artificially.

If AI tools have been used in preparing any documents, even in a limited way or for something that felt administrative rather than substantive, that is something your solicitor needs to know. Not because its use is automatically a problem, but because it affects how the material needs to be reviewed and presented. Early transparency protects you.

Where digital evidence is likely to be significant, there are established processes for handling it appropriately. This can involve reviewing metadata, tracing document origins, or instructing independent experts to assess authenticity. The principle in each case is the same: the evidence must be capable of being tested by the other party and scrutinised by the court.

Challenging evidence from the other party

The same issues that affect the presentation of your own evidence apply in reverse. As the use of AI tools becomes more widespread, so does the need to scrutinise material produced by the other party.

If something does not feel right, if a message exchange reads inconsistently, if metadata does not align with the claimed timeline, or if a document appears at odds with the circumstances in which it was created, those questions are worth raising. Courts are increasingly receptive to challenges of this kind, and the tools available for testing digital evidence are developing quickly.

Your legal team’s role includes identifying these risks on your behalf, as well as protecting your position when they arise.

The court is not looking for a polished narrative

There is a natural instinct in family proceedings to want to present your case as clearly and compellingly as possible. That is entirely understandable. But the court’s concern is not with how well-assembled the evidence looks. It is with whether the evidence can be trusted.

Artificial intelligence does not change that. If anything, the increasing availability of tools that can produce convincing material makes the court’s scrutiny more rigorous, not less.

If you have any questions about how to handle digital evidence in your proceedings, or concerns about material that has been put forward by the other party, our family law team is here to help. Taking advice at an early stage is almost always more straightforward, and far less costly, than dealing with difficulties once they have taken hold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.