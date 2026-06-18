TLATA In Focus – Recent Cases And What Comes Next

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The Government have announced a 10-week consultation on major cohabitation reforms in England and Wales, including rights for cohabitees on separation and intestacy, as well as proposals to make pre‑ and post‑nuptial agreements legally binding.

Brie Stevens-Hoare KC, Charlotte John and Cameron Stocks provide a practical update on recent developments in TLATA and related trust principles.

Alongside discussion of recent decisions—Reid-Roberts v Mei-Lin, Khan v Khan and Uddin v Uddin—the team will also explored the anticipated reforms to cohabitation and what they may mean in practice considering this latest announcement.

A timely session for anyone advising in this area.

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