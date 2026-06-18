TLATA In Focus – Recent Cases And What Comes Next

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The Government has launched a 10-week consultation on significant cohabitation reforms in England and Wales, proposing new rights for cohabitees upon separation and intestacy, alongside making pre- and post-nuptial agreements legally binding. Leading legal experts examine recent TLATA decisions and explore what these anticipated reforms may mean for practitioners advising clients in this evolving area of family law.
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The Government have announced a 10-week consultation on major cohabitation reforms in England and Wales, including rights for cohabitees on separation and intestacy, as well as proposals to make pre‑ and post‑nuptial agreements legally binding.
Alongside discussion of recent decisions—Reid-Roberts v Mei-Lin, Khan v Khan and Uddin v Uddin—the team will also explored the anticipated reforms to cohabitation and what they may mean in practice considering this latest announcement.
A timely session for anyone advising in this area.