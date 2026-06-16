How Does Coercive Control And Mental Capacity Overlap?

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Coercive control presents some of the most difficult and emotionally complex issues in Court of Protection law. Where vulnerable adults are involved in controlling or exploitative relationships, the courts are often required to examine two closely connected but legally distinct questions:

does the person have mental capacity to make the decision?

are they genuinely free to make that decision?

A person may technically understand the relevant information required under the Mental Capacity Act 2005, but still be subject to such intense pressure, manipulation, or emotional dependency that their ability to make autonomous decisions is seriously compromised.

In recent years, the courts have increasingly confronted cases involving:

coercive relationships

predatory marriages

financial exploitation

emotional dependency

undue influence

safeguarding concerns

In a discussion between Court of Protection specialists Holly Miéville-Hawkins and Sophia Withers, the pair explored how coercive control interacts with mental capacity assessments and why these cases are often highly fact-specific and evidentially difficult.

Coercive control and mental capacity are legally different concepts

One of the most important legal principles in this area is that coercive control and mental incapacity are not the same thing.

Sophia Withers described the distinction clearly in that capacity concerns whether a person can make a decision whereas coercive control concerns whether a person is free to make the decision. That difference matters because the Mental Capacity Act focuses on a person’s ability to:

understand that information

retain that information

use or weigh that information

communicate a decision

The existence of pressure, manipulation, or abuse does not automatically mean a person lacks capacity. However, the relationship between coercive control and capacity is not always straightforward.

How coercive control can affect decision-making

In some situations, coercive control may become so pervasive that it directly interferes with a person’s cognitive decision-making processes.For example, coercive behaviour may:

overwhelm a person’s executive functioning

impair their ability to weigh information

affect memory or retention

create intense fear or dependency

prevent genuine autonomous decision-making

In practice, this can arise in the following cases:

Situation Potential legal issue Predatory relationships Capacity to marry Emotionally controlling partners Capacity for contact Sexual coercion Capacity to engage in sexual relations Financial exploitation Capacity to manage finances Isolation from family Safeguarding and welfare concerns

In some cases, the coercive dynamics themselves may form part of the “relevant information” a person must be able to understand and weigh. However, as Sophia Withers noted in the interview, this is highly fact-specific and depends heavily on the available evidence.

Also Read: What is the test for capacity to engage in sexual relations?

The significance of Re BU [2021] EWCOP 54

The interview referenced the important case of Re BU [2021] EWCOP 54, which involved significant evidence of coercive and controlling behaviour.Cases like Re BU [2021] EWCOP 54 are often discussed because they demonstrate how coercive control can intersect with:

vulnerability

undue influence

mental capacity

safeguarding obligations

However, these cases are relatively unusual because of the level of evidence required.

Courts often require evidence such as:

witness statements

safeguarding records

behavioural patterns

communication evidence

expert psychological evidence

evidence from carers or family members

One of the recurring difficulties is that many vulnerable individuals experience coercive control behind closed doors, with limited documentary evidence available.

Families may strongly suspect exploitation or manipulation but struggle to prove it to the legal standard required.

This is particularly common in cases involving:

predatory marriages

exploitative intimate relationships

financial abuse

social isolation

In these circumstances, specialist advice relating to financial abuse and predatory marriages may become especially important.

Also Read: Where is the legal line between vulnerability and incapacity in sexual decision-making?

Why coercive control creates difficult capacity assessments

Mental capacity assessments are designed to focus on the individual’s own abilities.But coercive control introduces external pressures that may distort or suppress those abilities.This creates a difficult legal tension.

The court must consider:

Is the person’s decision genuinely their own?

Are they acting out of fear or dependency?

Has manipulation impaired their ability to weigh information?

Is vulnerability being mistaken for incapacity?

Would the person decide differently without the coercive influence?

These questions rarely have simple answers.The courts must also avoid paternalism. Adults are entitled to make decisions others may regard as unwise, unhealthy, or risky.The challenge lies in distinguishing autonomous but unwise choices from decisions effectively overridden by coercion or exploitation.

The overlap between coercive control and executive functioning

An increasingly important issue in modern Court of Protection cases is executive functioning.

Executive functioning refers to a person’s ability to:

apply information in practice

make decisions independently

resist pressure or influence

translate understanding into action

A person may appear able to understand information during an assessment but still struggle to:

act independently

resist coercion

make free decisions in real-life situations

This issue frequently arises in cases involving:

acquired brain injuries

learning disabilities

autism

mental health conditions

trauma-related dependency

The law in this area continues to evolve and remains one of the more complex aspects of mental capacity jurisprudence.

Also Read: What is the test for capacity to have contact with others?

What most people do not realise about coercive control cases

Many people assume the court can intervene whenever a vulnerable adult is in a harmful relationship.

In reality, intervention is often legally difficult unless:

the person lacks capacity

safeguarding powers apply

criminal offences are involved

there is evidence of undue influence or exploitation

Even where families are deeply concerned, the courts must still respect:

autonomy

privacy human rights

the right to make unwise decisions

This can be emotionally difficult for relatives and professionals alike.

Common signs that coercive control may be relevant

Warning signs may include:

isolation from family or friends

dependency on one individual

fearfulness or anxiety around decision-making

sudden changes in relationships or finances

reluctance to speak openly

scripted or rehearsed responses

pressure to marry or transfer assets

controlling behaviour by a partner or carer

These indicators do not automatically establish incapacity, but they may justify:

safeguarding intervention

further assessment

Court of Protection proceedings

The role of safeguarding and care planning

Where coercive control is suspected, local authorities and care providers may need to implement protective measures.

This can include:

supervised contact arrangements

safeguarding plans

support with communication

advocacy services

restrictions designed to reduce exploitation risk

In some cases, disputes may arise over whether restrictions are proportionate or whether they amount to a deprivation of liberty.

Complex cases involving coercion and vulnerability often overlap with broader health and welfare authorisation issues within the Court of Protection.

Common mistakes in coercive control cases

Assuming coercion automatically means incapacity: Coercive control and incapacity are separate legal concepts. Focusing only on diagnosis: The Mental Capacity Act requires a functional assessment, not assumptions based on vulnerability alone. Ignoring executive functioning difficulties: Some individuals may understand information in theory but struggle to apply it under pressure. Failing to gather evidence early: These cases are often highly evidence dependent.

When professional advice is essential

Specialist legal advice is often necessary where:

there are allegations of coercive control

safeguarding concerns intersect with relationships

predatory marriage concerns arise

vulnerable adults are isolated or exploited

capacity assessments are disputed

families seek protective intervention

These cases are highly sensitive and legally complex. They often involve overlapping issues concerning:

mental capacity

family relationships

safeguarding

human rights

deprivation of liberty

financial exploitation

In contested matters, specialist litigation support and expert witness services may assist in assessing vulnerability, coercion, and decision-making ability.

Coercive control and mental capacity: FAQs

Can coercive control affect mental capacity?

Yes. In some cases, coercive control may impair a person’s ability to use, retain, or weigh information when making decisions.

Does coercion automatically mean someone lacks capacity?

No. Coercion and incapacity are legally distinct issues.

What is executive functioning in mental capacity law?

Executive functioning refers to a person’s ability to apply information, make independent decisions, and resist external pressure.

Can coercive control affect decisions about marriage?

Yes. Cases involving predatory marriage and undue influence are increasingly common in the Court of Protection.

Why are these cases difficult to prove?

Coercive control often occurs privately, and families may struggle to gather sufficient evidence to support legal intervention.

Conclusion

The overlap between coercive control and mental capacity remains one of the most challenging areas of Court of Protection law.

The courts must carefully distinguish between:

vulnerable adults making autonomous decisions; and

individuals whose decision-making has been fundamentally undermined by manipulation or abuse

These cases rarely involve clear-cut answers. They require detailed evidence, careful safeguarding analysis, and sensitive balancing of autonomy with protection.

As awareness of coercive control continues to grow, the Court of Protection is increasingly being asked to grapple with the complex realities of dependency, exploitation, and free decision-making in vulnerable adults.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.