People Focus: Chris Monro – Family Law

Chris Monro is a long-standing Family Law Solicitor and is based at our Market Harborough office, bringing decades of experience shaped by a diverse and accomplished legal career. In this article we learn about one of his notable career highlights and discover the hobbies he looks forward to enjoying even more when he retires.

What first inspired your interest in pursuing a career in law?

C: My grandfather was a solicitor and practised for 50 years, so law was always on my radar. I also felt strongly that people should be able to access and exercise their rights, which made law feel like a meaningful direction to take. This ultimately led me to study law at Sheffield University in 1974.

How did your legal career develop over time?

C: During my studies, I found some areas particularly exciting—such as Civil Liberties and examining the obscenity laws in the UK, while others, like property law, felt much drier. I began my career in 1978 practising Criminal Law in London, later moving into Litigation. By 1995, I transitioned into Family Law, which I have continued to practise ever since.

What made you change to Family Law?

C: From 1983 I was dealing exclusively with Landlord & Tenant litigation, but by 1995 wanted a change and moved to Family law, which I felt would give me a greater ability to help people resolve their differences and be able to move on with their lives.

Is there a standout moment in your career so far?

C: Absolutely. Back in 1985, I had the incredible opportunity to take a case all the way to the highest court in the country, what was then the House of Lords, now known as the Supreme Court. We ended up winning unanimously, five judges to none. We were acting for a landlord in a case under the Rent Act 1977, which centred on whether a tenant could still claim the benefits of a protected Rent Act tenancy while also owning another property in London. It was a fascinating case and definitely a highlight in my career.

What was it like standing before the House of Lords—did the experience feel as momentous at the time as it sounds now?

C: Unfortunately the actual hearing did not take place in the full House of Lords chamber and I had briefed a QC to do the advocacy. However, simply being present in Court to hear our case put forward and then receiving the unanimous judgement was spine tingling, resulting in a very happy client.

Are there any things you enjoy doing outside of your usual day job?

C: I’m really into gardening, and I love going for walks – ideally the kind that finish at a pub. I’m a big music fan too, especially Jo Whiley’s evening show on Radio 2. I’ve also got a collection of miniature soldiers from different historical periods, and I’m hoping to get back into a bit more wargaming once I retire.

What advice would you give your younger self?

C: Be confident in yourself and your abilities and travel as much as possible.

Would you like to share something about yourself that people might not know?

C: My family lived in Lebanon from 1963 to 1967, and during that time I went to a school with very few boys – possibly because it was called the Collège Protestant de Jeunes Filles.

Is there anything else you’d like people to know about your team or what it’s like working at Rothera Bray?

C: I work in a very supportive Family Team and for a community focused firm that has carefully blended its various parts really well as it’s grown. It’s a strong, caring environment and that makes a huge difference day to day.