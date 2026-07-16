ARTICLE
16 July 2026

When The Crowd Roars, Counterfeiters Cash In

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Major sporting tournaments create a lucrative opportunity for counterfeiters who exploit eager fans seeking team merchandise. A recent Trading Standards raid in Edinburgh seized over 158,000 fake football shirts worth £5.5 million, highlighting the scale of counterfeit operations that undermine legitimate businesses, exploit workers, and potentially endanger consumers with substandard materials.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Ella Newell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Major sporting tournaments create excitement, national pride and a rush for merchandise products to enable fans to show their support. This, as ever, creates a lucrative opportunity for counterfeiters, who capitalise on supporters who are are eager to wear national team kit.

recent Trading Standards raid in Edinburgh highlighted the scale of the problem, with authorities seizing more than 158,000 fake football shirts, including Scotland and England kits, worth an estimated £5.5 million. This is reportedly one of the UK's largest counterfeit goods raids.

As we enjoy a superb summer of sport, demand for official sporting merchandise rises sharply. Counterfeit sellers exploit this demand by offering imitation kits, shirts and other memorabilia at heavily discounted prices, often through online marketplaces and social media channels, and other unregulated channels of trade.

Whilst consumers often think they are getting a bargain, and that buying counterfeit products doesn't really affect anyone, it is not a victimless crime. Production of counterfeit products are often connected with organised criminal activity, including labour exploitation and human trafficking. In addition, the products themselves can be dangerous, using harmful dyes, sub-standard materials and other potentially unsafe manufacturing processes.

The wider impact also extends beyond consumers. Counterfeit sales divert revenue away from legitimate businesses, sports brands and governing bodies that invest in grassroots sport and athlete development. It can also be highly damaging for well-established and reputable brands.
As you show your support for your team, we encourage you to look for official merchandise and take a moment to check any offers that seem too good to be true. Buying from trusted retailers helps ensure product quality and safety, while supporting the team and its partners.

Subscribe to receive more articles like this here.

This is not a victimless crime. Counterfeiters undermine legitimate businesses, rip off supporters and sell products with no guarantee for how or where they were made or whether they meet basic safety standards.

 www.bbc.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ella Newell
Ella Newell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More