When The Crowd Roars, Counterfeiters Cash In

Major sporting tournaments create excitement, national pride and a rush for merchandise products to enable fans to show their support. This, as ever, creates a lucrative opportunity for counterfeiters, who capitalise on supporters who are are eager to wear national team kit.

A recent Trading Standards raid in Edinburgh highlighted the scale of the problem, with authorities seizing more than 158,000 fake football shirts, including Scotland and England kits, worth an estimated £5.5 million. This is reportedly one of the UK's largest counterfeit goods raids.

As we enjoy a superb summer of sport, demand for official sporting merchandise rises sharply. Counterfeit sellers exploit this demand by offering imitation kits, shirts and other memorabilia at heavily discounted prices, often through online marketplaces and social media channels, and other unregulated channels of trade.

Whilst consumers often think they are getting a bargain, and that buying counterfeit products doesn't really affect anyone, it is not a victimless crime. Production of counterfeit products are often connected with organised criminal activity, including labour exploitation and human trafficking. In addition, the products themselves can be dangerous, using harmful dyes, sub-standard materials and other potentially unsafe manufacturing processes.

The wider impact also extends beyond consumers. Counterfeit sales divert revenue away from legitimate businesses, sports brands and governing bodies that invest in grassroots sport and athlete development. It can also be highly damaging for well-established and reputable brands.

As you show your support for your team, we encourage you to look for official merchandise and take a moment to check any offers that seem too good to be true. Buying from trusted retailers helps ensure product quality and safety, while supporting the team and its partners.

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