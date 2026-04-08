Not A ROGUE Ending To The Brand Battle

Being an avid Crossfitter myself in (sort of) recent years and therefore, of course, being a fan of the Rogue Fitness brand, I was interested to see how the ROGUE trademark dispute developed. It seems the two companies have just reached settlement in March 2026.

Strength and conditioning equipment company, Rogue Fitness (aka Coulter Ventures, LLC), initiated a US trademark infringement suit against the bike company, Rogue Ridge, back in March 2024, for similar naming when the bike company expanded into apparel.

Two years on, the companies have struck settlement, which has involved Rogue Ridge agreeing to transfer all of its rights, title and interest in the marks in question over to Rogue Fitness. More information on the suit and settlement can be found here.

This case highlights the importance of seeking sound Intellectual Property (IP) advice in the very early stages of either starting a new company, venturing into a new product/service area or building a new product/service. Ensuring that you have the most suitable and valuable protection from the outset, whilst identifying any potential issues early on, can help avoid running into costly and time-draining situations down the road.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.