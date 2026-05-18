How Can Patents And Designs Maximise The Value Of A Fashion Business?

Fashion businesses invest heavily in performance materials, sustainable textiles, and technical construction, yet many fail to protect these innovations properly.

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When people think about intellectual property in fashion, they often think first about branding.

In reality, some of the most valuable IP in a fashion business sits within the product itself: the fabric, the finish, the construction, the technical performance, and the visual features that make it distinctive.

That matters because fashion is no longer driven by aesthetics alone. Businesses are investing heavily in performance materials, sustainable textiles, technical garment construction and specialist finishing techniques. Yet many still fail to protect those innovations properly. The result is that value is created, but not secured.

The issue is rarely a lack of creativity. More often, businesses simply do not realise how many elements of a product maybe protectable, or how quickly opportunities can be lost if the right steps are not taken early enough.

Here are four practical ways patents and registered designs can help fashion businesses protect and maximise value.

1. Look beyond the finished garment

A single product may contain several different protectable features. It is not just the final appearance that matters.

Depending on the product, valuable IP may sit in:

fibre composition

manufacturing or finishing processes

knit or weave structures

technical performance characteristics

texture, pattern or other visual features

Different parts of the same product may be protected in different ways. A technical innovation may be suitable for patent protection, while the visual appearance of the same product may be protectable through registered designs.

Businesses that identify those features early are in a far stronger position than those that treat the product as a single undifferentiated whole.

2. Do not disclose patentable innovation too early

This is one of the most common and most expensive mistakes.

If a business reveals a technical innovation before filing a patent application, patent protection may already be lost. That disclosure can happen more easily than many businesses realise: at a trade show, in a buyer presentation, in conversations with investors, in social media marketing, or simply by circulating samples too widely.

By the time a business starts asking whether an innovation is patentable, it may already have undermined its own position.

Early filing is often critical. Even a relatively early-stage filing can preserve options and give a business room to refine the product, develop the underlying technology and build a broader patent strategy over time.

3‍. Use registered designs to protect what customers actually see

Patents are not the only relevant right in this space. In fashion, registered designs can be exceptionally valuable.

They may be used to protect the appearance of a product, including:

garment silhouettes

fabric textures

surface decoration or pattern

product shapes

visually distinctive details

That is particularly important in fashion because copying often happens at the level of appearance. If the visual identity of a product is one of the reasons customers buy it, design protection can be a fast and effective way to deter lookalikes.

Registered designs are often underused by fashion businesses, despite being one of the most practical and cost-effective tools available.

‍4. Keep proper development records

Good IP strategy is not just about filing. It is also about evidence.

Businesses should keep clear records of:

who created what

when key stages of development took place

how the product evolved

what prototypes, tests and iterations were carried out

This can be crucial later. If ownership, inventorship, authorship or priority is ever challenged, weak records can become a serious problem. Strong records, by contrast, make enforcement easier and disputes easier to manage.

In short, documentation is not administrative tidiness. It is part of the protection strategy.

Final thoughts

Fashion businesses often create significant technical and visual value without fully recognising it. That is where opportunities are missed.

The businesses that get the most value from patents and registered designs are usually not the most inventive in the abstract. They are the ones that identify protectable features early, avoid premature disclosure, and build protection into the product development process from the outset.

In a market where innovation and imitation move quickly, that can make a real commercial difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.