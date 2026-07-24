Right-Sizing Your Patent Portfolio: Maximising Value Through Strategic Portfolio Management

Filing new applications, seeking foreign protection, responding to examination reports, and paying renewal fees all require significant and sustained expenditure, alongside generating and harvesting the ‘next’ tranche...

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For many innovative businesses, a patent portfolio represents one of the largest ongoing investments in intellectual property.

Filing new applications, seeking foreign protection, responding to examination reports, and paying renewal fees all require significant and sustained expenditure, alongside generating and harvesting the ‘next’ tranche of the portfolio.

Many businesses are maintaining bloated patent portfolios, yet surprisingly few regularly ask a simple question: Is every patent still earning its place in our portfolio? Is every IP asset as crucial today as it was say, 3 years’ ago?

Why patent portfolios need review

Business strategy evolves, product lines adapt, markets shift and technologies mature. A patent portfolio that was perfectly aligned with commercial objectives five years ago may no longer reflect the realities of the same business today.

Right-sizing a patent portfolio is not just about reducing cost, it is about making conscious and well-informed decisions to ensure that every pound, dollar or euro of your IP budget is invested in patents that support the company's commercial strategy, competitive position and future growth opportunities.

Patent portfolios rarely become inefficient or oversized overnight. A regular and realistic portfolio review helps ensure that investment remains focused on the patents that genuinely matter. For example, many organisations continue paying maintenance fees simply because the patents already exist. Others maintain pending applications without revisiting whether they still support current business objectives.

The result can be a portfolio that is larger, and more expensive, than necessary, with resources tied up in assets that provide little commercial value.

Taking stock: understanding what your portfolio really protects

The first step in right-sizing a portfolio is developing a clear understanding of what each patent and patent application contributes to your business. This goes beyond reviewing filing dates and legal status, it requires a commercial taxonomy that categorises patents according to their content and strategic purpose.

A useful starting point is to ask four questions.

1. Does this patent protect a current product?

Preventing competitors from eroding your revenue stream is a key function of IP. Patents that directly protect products or services already generating revenue are often among the most valuable assets in a portfolio. Mapping which patents support which products will help demonstrate where protection is strongest and also where gaps may exist.

2. Can this patent be asserted against competitors?

Some patents provide value even if they do not cover a company's own current or future planned products. Patents that cover technology used in competitors’ products can give a company greater leverage in commercial negotiations or create licensing opportunities leading to additional revenue streams.

3. Will this patent support future products or markets?

Not every valuable patent has immediate commercial relevance. Some protect technologies still under development or those innovations expected to reach the market in future years. Others may become increasingly important as a business enters new territories or expands its product portfolio, or as markets and consumer preferences shift.

4. If none of these apply, why is the patent still being maintained?

This is often the most revealing question. If a patent neither protects existing products, offers strategic leverage against competitors or supports future development, it may have little continuing commercial value. These assets are typically the strongest candidates for shedding and pruning from a portfolio.

Building this level of visibility allows businesses to distinguish between patents that create value and those that simply generate maintenance costs.

Know why you are spending every pound, dollar or euro

Every patent portfolio contains a series of investment decisions. Recording and assessing an innovation as a potential patent, filing a new application, requesting examination, entering a national phase, responding to office actions and paying renewal fees all represent opportunities to reassess whether continued investment makes commercial sense.

Every significant spend on a patent should be supported by data, recorded business sentiment and a clearly articulated business rationale. Decision-makers should understand what commercial objective the patent serves, what risks are mitigated by maintaining it and whether those benefits and potential opportunities justify the next investment.

Otherwise, these decisions will fall into the trap of being administrative exercises rather than strategically led investments.

If no compelling justification exists, abandoning an application early can often represent the best commercial decision. Early-stage applications are particularly important review points. Considerable costs remain ahead, while the commercial direction of the underlying technology may still be evolving. Continuing simply because costs have already been incurred is not always the best approach – the focus should be on whether continuing will create sufficient future value.

Similarly, granted patents should not be viewed as permanent assets that must be maintained for the full patent term. Renewal deadlines provide natural opportunities to revisit whether the protection still aligns with business strategy and whether ongoing maintenance costs remain justified.

Savings generated by discontinuing assets with limited commercial relevance can then be redirected towards protecting new innovations that are more closely aligned with the business’s current strategy and future growth.

A portfolio should evolve alongside the business

A patent portfolio should never be static. As businesses grow and launch new products, discontinue older technologies, see shifts in product sales, enter new markets or change their research priorities, the portfolio and its focus should evolve accordingly.

Regular strategic reviews help ensure that patents continue to support commercial objectives rather than historic ones. They also highlight areas where new filings may be needed to protect emerging technologies while identifying older assets that have outlived their strategic purpose.

This creates a healthier balance between protecting innovation and managing costs, allowing IP budgets to be directed where they deliver the greatest return.

Right-sizing strengthens both efficiency and value

Reducing the size of a patent portfolio should never be viewed as reducing its value. In many cases, the opposite is true. A well-managed portfolio demonstrates that a business understands its intellectual property, has clear commercial priorities and makes deliberate investment decisions rather than maintaining rights by default. That discipline can improve budgeting, simplify portfolio management and provide greater confidence for management teams, investors and potential acquirers alike.

By regularly taking stock, classifying patents according to their commercial value and reviewing every renewal and IP spend decision, businesses can ensure their patent portfolios remain aligned with their commercial ambitions.

Ultimately, the strongest patent portfolios are not necessarily the largest, they are the ones where every patent has a clear strategic purpose and every investment decision is backed by evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.