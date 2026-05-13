M&C In The News: The UK Leads In Space Science, So Why Is It Falling Behind Commercially?

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The UK has established itself as a global leader in space science and technological innovation. However, translating that expertise into long‑term commercial success remains a key challenge for the sector. Phil Merchant, Principal and Space Technology Team Lead, has recently provided expert analysis on this issue in World IP Review and Aerospace Global News, examining the commercial risks facing the UK space industry and the factors limiting the scale‑up and monetisation of space technologies.

The UK’s unrivalled academic achievements should not only be celebrated in journals but also protected as sovereign commercial successes. Investing now in space-focused research groups and start-ups could result in significant returns as this fast-changing sector rapidly matures and delivers the next exciting technologies.

Phil highlights the disconnect that can arise between innovation, investment and commercialisation, and explains why a clear, strategically aligned intellectual property approach is critical to attracting funding, reducing risk and unlocking value from space technologies.

Speaking to World IP Review, Phil comments:

Bridging this gap sits in how we approach the commercialisation of space tech; we must implement a strategy from the moment of discovery by matching our ‘second in the world’ publication status with similarly strong IP strategies and incentivise funding for space-focused research groups and start-ups early.

The UK’s academic leadership in space innovation is firmly established, but ensuring that excellence translates into protected, commercial success will be critical. As the sector continues to mature, early investment in space‑focused research and start‑ups, underpinned by strong IP strategies, will play a defining role in capturing long‑term value from the next generation of technologies.

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