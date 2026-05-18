The UK Cyber Security Market In 2026: Growth, Investment And The Road To 2031

The UK cyber security market is projected to nearly double from $18 billion in 2026 to $30 billion by 2031, driven by escalating cyber threats, intensifying regulatory pressure, and widespread digital transformation. This analysis examines the key technology trends, investment opportunities, and critical commercialisation challenges facing innovators in this rapidly evolving sector.

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The UK cyber security market is entering a defining growth phase.

Valued at roughly $18 billion in 2026 and forecast to approach $30 billion by 2031, the sector is expanding quickly and beyond expectations. It is a trajectory that reflects not only a continued escalation in cyber threats but also deep structural changes in how organisations think about digital risk, resilience and trust.

What is emerging is a market that is both technologically dynamic and commercially compelling but increasingly complex to navigate, particularly for innovators seeking to scale.

Cyber security: a market driven by threat, regulation and digital transformation

The most immediate driver of growth is the threat landscape itself. Cyber attacks are rising sharply, with UK authorities reporting a significant increase in serious incidents and ransomware attacks impacting both private companies and critical infrastructure. Modern attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often involving supply chains and third-party providers rather than direct breaches.

Alongside this, regulatory pressure is intensifying. New and evolving frameworks like the Telecommunications Security Act, the forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill and mandatory alignment with EU regimes such as DORA are forcing organisations to invest in security not as an option, but as a legal necessity. Recent moves by UK regulators to tighten incident reporting rules further underline this shift toward accountability and resilience.

At the same time, digital transformation continues to expand the potential avenues for attack. Cloud adoption, hybrid working and the sheer scale of our use of connected devices are creating new vulnerabilities. As a result, cyber security is no longer a discrete ‘nice to have’ IT function. It is a core component of every business’ operational strategy.

Key tech trends shaping the UK cyber security market

Several technology trends are defining the current UK cyber security landscape:

‍Zero trust architecture

Zero trust has moved from concept to a pretty standard procurement requirement, particularly in the government and other regulated sectors. Organisations are replacing perimeter-based security with identity-centric models that can assume breach by default. ‍Cloud-native security

Cloud now dominates deployment models. It accounts for a majority share of cyber security spending and is continuing to grow rapidly. Security solutions are increasingly built into cloud environments rather than layered on top. ‍Managed detection and response (MDR)

Having to balance talent shortages and 24/7 monitoring requirements, organisations are increasingly being forced to outsource their security operations. MDR is one of the fastest-growing segments, giving us a new definition of SaaS, security as a service. ‍AI-driven threat detection

Within the cyber security market AI is most specifically being deployed to identify anomalies, reduce response times and handle alert fatigue. At the same time, attackers are also using AI. This is creating what some have termed a ‘technological arms race’. ‍Third-party risk and “proof-based” security

A growing number of breaches originate in supply chains. This is driving demand for continuous assurance models where vendors must demonstrate real-time security performance rather than relying on static certifications.

Why investors paying particular attention to the UK cyber security market?

Cyber security has become one of the most attractive technology sectors for investors and the UK is a particularly compelling market.

Firstly, the UK cyber security market offers structural, non-cyclical demand. Unlike many technology segments, cyber security spending is resilient even in downturns due to the more macro cultural factors cyber security exists to resolve. Organisations simply can’t afford to cut back on protection in an environment where attacks are increasing in frequency and cost.

The market is also benefitting from regulatory pressure. Legislation effectively mandates spending. This naturally creates predictable revenue streams for innovators, vendors and service providers.

There is a strong services component. Managed services already account for a significant share of the market and are growing faster than product sales. This leads to the recurring revenue models investors value highly.

The UK ecosystem also suits innovation in cyber security. It combines global leaders and innovative startups, supported by government strategy and venture funding. The result is a burgeoning pipeline of scalable companies looking to solve the problems that face the niches evolving under the cyber security umbrella, from identity security to industrial control systems.

Finally, the SME segment remains relatively underpenetrated despite the fact it most certainly fits into the high growth bracket. Smaller businesses are most likely to suffer attacks but, because of their size, will likely lack in-house expertise. This again creates a substantial opportunity for scalable, service-based solutions.

How is the UK cyber security market likely to develop over the next five years?

Between 2026 and 2031, the UK cyber security market is expected to nearly double in size. This growth is expected to be the result of several market factors:

Platform consolidation: Buyers will favour integrated solutions over fragmented tools, driving mergers and acquisitions.

Automation at scale: AI-driven security operations will become standard, reducing reliance on scarce human talent.

Regulation-driven design: Products will increasingly embed compliance features from the outset.

Expansion beyond enterprise: SMEs and mid-market organisations will become primary growth drivers.

Security as infrastructure: Cyber security will be treated as a foundational utility, akin to cloud computing.

What are the commercialisation hurdles for cyber security innovators?

Despite strong growth, bringing cyber security innovation to market is far from straightforward.

The IP landscape around cyber security is complex. Cybersecurity solutions often combine software, algorithms and data processes, resulting in the need for specialist expertise to define and protect intellectual property effectively.

There is also a relatively long enterprise sales cycle. Buyers are risk-averse which means any new innovation demands extensive testing, certifications and proof of effectiveness before adoption. Linked to this are the residual trust and credibility barriers that tend to spring up around cyber security innovation. By definition, new entrants must convince customers to trust them with business or personally critical security functions. This is no small feat in such an emotive and potentially damaging environment.

Regulatory compliance also continues to prove challenging. Startups must navigate overlapping UK and international regulations. This can be costly and time-consuming.

Finally, local talent constraints continue to bite. The UK’s persistent and arguably growing skills gap makes it difficult to build and scale high-quality technical teams.

How can IP lawyers maximise the value of innovation in cyber security?

Specialist legal support, particularly from patent attorneys and IP lawyers, is critical.

From the earliest stage, an IP lawyer can help innovators identify what is truly protectable whether that is with patents, trade secrets copyright or, most likely a combination of all these rights. They will also be able to help you create an complete IP strategy mapped to your business plan, chosen revenue model and commercial goals.

They can assist with freedom to operate. Cyber security is an intensely crowded field. FTO will help you make sure new tech and new products do not infringe existing rights, reducing the potential risk of costly disputes.

An IP lawyer can also help you set the right course for your commercialisation journey. Licensing, collaboration and partnerships are all common in the cyber security sector. Our IP lawyers play a key role in structuring the supporting commercial agreements that enable growth while preserving core value.

Although IP lawyers are not regulatory experts, our team’s experience in the cyber security sector provides an understanding of the types of regulatory issues an innovator is likely to face. We will use this understanding to factor in actionable IP-focused compliance ideas into your IP strategy, for example where product performance intersects with data protection.

Critically, we can help you get investor ready. Clear IP ownership and protection are prerequisites for funding. Investors want to see your pitch is underpinned with a robust IP strategy that supports defensibility and scalability as much as sales and an understanding of the part IP will play in terms of maximising the likelihood of achieving the exit they want.

IP and cyber security

The UK cyber security market sits at a massively exciting intersection of risk, regulation and innovation.

It has astrong growth outlook driven by an increasing level of threat and an increasingly demanding regulatory landscape. This, alongside the strong services component and an established and supportive UK ecosystem, means cyber security looks set to become one of the most attractive technology sectors for the next decade.

However, success in the UK cyber security market will require more than just technical excellence.

Navigating commercialisation hurdles, protecting innovation and building market trust are equally critical. For many innovators,the difference between breaking through and falling away will lie not just in their technology but in how effectively they manage the legal and strategic dimensions of bringing it to market. This is where we can help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.