What Happens If Someone Opposes Your Trade Mark?

Receiving a TM7a or opposition notice can feel overwhelming, but it’s often just an early indication that someone wants more time to assess your trade mark.

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Receiving a TM7a or opposition notice can feel overwhelming, but it’s often just an early indication that someone wants more time to assess your trade mark. With professional advice, many of these situations can be resolved quickly and commercially, without escalating into a dispute.

As a UK trade mark attorney, one of the most common and often most stressful situations my clients face is when their application for a trade mark is opposed, or they receive a Notice of Threatened Opposition (a Form TM7a).

As the brand owner, you’ve taken the time to develop your brand, filed your application with the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO), and then you suddenly and unexpectedly receive a notice that someone may oppose it, or has already done so. Understandably, this will be very worrying for you so I’d like to explain what a TM7a is, why they’re filed and more importantly, what you should do in response.

How does the trade mark opposition process work in the UK?

After you apply for a UK trade mark, the UKIPO examines your application. If it passes through the examination stage, it’s then published in the Trade Marks Journal for two months (which can be extended to three months by filing a Notice of Threatened Opposition on a Form TM7a). During this publication period, third parties can oppose your application if they believe your trade mark infringes their rights.

It’s important to note that an opposition is not the same as a refusal by the UKIPO. It’s a legal challenge brought by someone else (usually the owner of an earlier mark) who believes that your mark is too similar to theirs or that if registered, your mark would damage their brand in some way.

What is a TM7a?

A TM7a is simply the official form used to file a Notice of Threatened Opposition with the UK Intellectual Property Office.

I know that any form made up of letters and numbers can look a bit intimidating - but don’t worry, it’s really a way of warning an applicant that the earlier rights’ owner is aware of the application. Think of it as someone saying: “We’ve seen your trade mark application, and we might have concerns.”

That’s it. It does not mean a formal opposition has started or will start, and it does not commit the other party to opposing your application. Filing a TM7a just gives the other party the time to think about what to do next.

Why would someone file a TM7a?

A third party might file this form if they believe your trade mark could conflict with their existing rights. The TM7a gives them a bit of breathing space - an extra month on top of the standard two‑month opposition window - to decide whether they want to take things further.

This extra time is actually useful for everyone because:

It opens the door for discussion and negotiation,

It allows both sides to clarify misunderstandings, and

It often helps resolve issues before things escalate.

Do I need to respond to a TM7a?

You don’t have to respond immediately to a TM7a. It doesn’t automatically mean your trade mark is in trouble but you should take it seriously.

A TM7a tells you that another party is monitoring your application and may oppose it. At this stage, it’s a good idea to seek advice from a qualified trade mark attorney. We can:

Assess the risk based on the details of the earlier rights

Advise whether the challenge is likely to succeed

Explore proactive steps, such as reaching out for negotiation

If the other side does proceed to file a full opposition, then you will need to respond formally by filing a defence (on a Form TM8) with the UKIPO. If you don’t file a Form TM8 to defend your application, then the UKIPO will think that you have decided to abandon your application.

Should I be concerned if someone opposes my trade mark?

That depends on the circumstances – but you should seek professional advice as soon as possible so that you can have a clear idea of the risks of pursuing your application.

It’s always best to get advice early. Acting quickly can help calm things down and prevent the situation from turning into a long, expensive, and distracting opposition battle.

Can I negotiate if someone opposes my trade mark?

Absolutely and in many cases, negotiation is the most practical way forward. Negotiation can save time and money and maintain goodwill between the parties compared to a drawn-out legal battle.

Again, it’s best to ask a qualified trade mark lawyer to help you with the negotiations.

When does a trade mark opposition become serious?

The situation becomes serious if:

The other party files a full opposition (using a Form TM7). This triggers a formal legal process and you’ll need to file a defence (TM8) within a strict deadline or your application will automatically be treated as having been abandoned.

The opponent has strong prior rights, particularly if they own a registered trade mark in the same or similar class of goods/services, or they have a reputation in the mark.

You’re already using your brand in the marketplace; an opposition could create real commercial uncertainty which you need to resolve as soon as possible.

The important thing is not to ignore the TM7a. Get advice early, understand your options and take a commercial rather than emotional view. In many cases, disputes can be resolved without escalating to a full-blown legal battle and even if an opposition is filed, an experienced trade mark attorney will be able to help you work out the best way to protect your brand.

If you’ve received a TM7a or think an opposition may follow, please feel free to get in touch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.