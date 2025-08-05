Advising A Leading Logistics Provider On Trademark Dispute Resolution

Our long-standing client, a globally recognised gateway logistics service provider, operates an international group structure and faces ongoing challenges of protecting its brand.

The Client

A long-standing client and globally recognised gateway logistics service provider, operating under a complex international group structure and facing ongoing challenges in protecting its brand across multiple jurisdictions.

The Challenge

The client received a trademark infringement allegation concerning one of its core brand identifiers. The claim posed a potential reputational and financial risk, requiring swift, strategic legal intervention to avoid litigation and preserve the integrity of the brand.

Our Approach

The Herrington Carmichael Intellectual Property and Regulatory team provided rapid, commercially focused advice to help the client navigate the dispute. Our support included:

Assessing the merits of the infringement claim and advising on legal and reputational risks

Engaging in targeted negotiations with the opposing party to explore a non-contentious resolution

Drafting and finalising a settlement agreement that protected the client's interests and avoided costly litigation

The Outcome

The matter was resolved efficiently through a mutually agreed settlement, allowing the client to avoid court proceedings and continue operating without disruption. The client expressed satisfaction with the outcome and the clarity of advice provided throughout.

What Our Team Said

Alex Collinson, Solicitor, commented:

"It is never nice for clients to receive a letter from another businesses threatening legal action but after a short period of negotiations, we were able to successfully agree to a commercially sensible resolution to this matter and avoid costly litigation – a great result for a long-standing client."

The Team

The matter was led by Alex Collinson, Solicitor, in collaboration with Cesare McArdle, Partner.

At Herrington Carmichael, we help businesses safeguard their brand and reputation with swift, strategic legal advice. Whether you're facing a trademark dispute or navigating complex IP challenges across jurisdictions, our Intellectual Property team is here to protect your most valuable assets.



Contact us today to discuss how we can support you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.