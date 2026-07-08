Frontline - A Travers Smith Defence Series (Video)

Welcome to Frontline by Travers Smith – our series addressing the key issues affecting the defence sector.
Episode 1: The UK’s National Security and Investment Act
In the first episode of our Frontline series, Ingrid Hodgskiss, a Partner in our Competition team, joins Siân Keall to discuss the UK's National Security & Investment Act ("NSIA").
The NSIA is the UK's version of a foreign direct investment regime and came into force four and a half years ago. Ingrid and Siân discuss the impact of the NSIA on defence sector deal making in the current geopolitical climate.
Videos in this series
- Episode 1: The UK’s National Security and Investment Act
In the first episode of our Frontline series, Ingrid Hodgskiss, a Partner in our Competition team, joins Siân Keall to discuss the UK's National Security & Investment Act ("NSIA").
The NSIA is the UK's version of a foreign direct investment regime and came into force four and a half years ago. Ingrid and Siân discuss the impact of the NSIA on defence sector deal making in the current geopolitical climate.
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