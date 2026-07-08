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8 July 2026

Frontline - A Travers Smith Defence Series (Video)

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Travers Smith LLP

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Travers Smith launches Frontline, a new series examining critical issues in the defence sector. The inaugural episode features Competition Partner Ingrid Hodgskiss discussing the UK's National Security & Investment Act and its implications for defence deal-making amid evolving geopolitical tensions.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Jon Reddington,Siân Keall, and Ingrid Hodgskiss
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Welcome to Frontline by Travers Smith – our series addressing the key issues affecting the defence sector. 

Episode 1: The UK’s National Security and Investment Act

In the first episode of our Frontline series, Ingrid Hodgskiss, a Partner in our Competition team, joins Siân Keall to discuss the UK's National Security & Investment Act ("NSIA"). 

The NSIA is the UK's version of a foreign direct investment regime and came into force four and a half years ago. Ingrid and Siân discuss the impact of the NSIA on defence sector deal making in the current geopolitical climate.

Videos in this series

  • Episode 1: The UK’s National Security and Investment Act

    In the first episode of our Frontline series, Ingrid Hodgskiss, a Partner in our Competition team, joins Siân Keall to discuss the UK's National Security & Investment Act ("NSIA"). 

    The NSIA is the UK's version of a foreign direct investment regime and came into force four and a half years ago. Ingrid and Siân discuss the impact of the NSIA on defence sector deal making in the current geopolitical climate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jon Reddington
Jon Reddington
Photo of Siân Keall
Siân Keall
Photo of Ingrid Hodgskiss
Ingrid Hodgskiss
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
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