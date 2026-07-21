United Kingdom – Sanctions Enforcement Statistics For HMRC In 2025/26

The UK's HMRC has published comprehensive enforcement statistics covering 2025 and early 2026, revealing the scope and outcomes of sanctions enforcement activities including criminal investigations, goods seizures, and penalty assessments. The data provides insight into how authorities are handling sanctions violations through various enforcement mechanisms, from warning letters to compound penalties exceeding £1 million.

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The UK’s HMRC has released enforcement statistics for 2025 and the first part of 2026 in a “Technical Note”: 22 criminal investigations with three charges and two (at the time of the release of the Note) pending trial;

58 seizures of sanctioned goods

1 compound penalty of £1,160,725.67 (see our previous post);

29 self-disclosures, with these being resolved as follows: 18 warning letters; 7 no further action letters; 1 compound penalty; 3 cases remain unresolved.

By way of cooperation with the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation, there were 44 referrals to HMRC in 2025/2026, with 10 resulting in no further action, 13 relating to already-ongoing investigations; and 21 still under review.

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