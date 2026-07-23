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23 July 2026

Public Law Podcast Episode 25: July Wrap Up Of Key Developments

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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This July wrap-up podcast examines critical developments in public law, including the Court of Appeal's latest guidance on ECHR property rights and proportionality, practical lessons from recent regulatory challenges, and the Divisional Court's landmark decision on facial recognition technology that offers important insights for AI use by public authorities.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Nusrat Zar,James Wood, and Jasveer Randhawa
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In this July wrap up edition of the public law podcast, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer partners Nusrat Zar and James Wood. They start with an update on ECHR and proportionality, examining recent developments in A1P1 property rights, following the decisions in Dana Astra and BYL. The discussion then turns to practical takeaways for those advising on contentious regulatory matters, including the High Court’s refusal of permission to challenge a late application in Intelligent Land Investments Group, and the evidential threshold required when seeking to restrain the publication of public authority decisions in Euro Car Parks Ltd and South East Water. They also examine the courts’ evolving approach where regulators overstep, as illustrated by R (University of Sussex) v Office for Students, alongside recent High Court guidance on the correct test to be applied in energy price control appeals. To conclude, they flag the pisional Court's decision on the lawfulness of facial recognition technology and the useful lessons it holds for the future use of AI by public authorities. 

Speakers: Jasveer Randhawa (Knowledge Counsel), Nusrat Zar (Partner), and James Wood (Partner).

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP25: July wrap up of key developments

This podcast can be listened to on SoundCloudApple and Spotify and don’t forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

You can find out more about the cases covered in this podcast on our blog at the following links:

The latest from the Court of Appeal on A1P1 and proportionality

High Court refuses permission to challenge rejection of late application under regulatory scheme

Compelling evidence of harm needed when seeking to restrain publication of public authority decisions

When Regulators Overstep: Lessons from Sussex v OfS

High Court provides valuable guidance on correct test in energy price control appeals

Lessons for AI use by public authorities in pisional Court’s decision on lawfulness of facial recognition technology

Cross-examining AI – Episode 3: Use of AI by public authorities and key IP issues

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Nusrat Zar
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James Wood
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Jasveer Randhawa
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