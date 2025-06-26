Carried Interest Tax Reform: Next Steps

In this article for Tax Journal, we comment on the Government's latest announcement in relation to carried interest and the next steps.

We are a London-based law firm, built and shaped around the needs of our clients. Our blend of expertise, agility and culture means we have the flexibility to meet our clients’ most challenging demands and to champion innovation. We operate in three broad areas: assisting clients with their major transactions, from complex M&A and real estate transactions to the creation of sophisticated financial products; aiding our clients with their most consequential litigation and investigations; and advising on all aspects of our clients’ private capital needs, working with asset managers, family offices and individual entrepreneurs. The scope of our services is distinct, and we are a foremost firm in each of these areas.

In this article for Tax Journal, we comment on the Government's latest announcement in relation to carried interest and the next steps.

At the Autumn Budget 2024 the Government announced that the carried interest tax regime would be reformed so that from 6 April 2026 carried interest receipts will be exclusively taxed within the income tax and NICs regime as receipts of a deemed trade carried on by the relevant executive. Importantly, however, qualifying carried interest receipts will be subject to a multiplier of 72.5% so that additional rate taxpayers will pay an overall 34.1% effective rate of income tax and NICs.

Read the article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.