In the upcoming Chancellor's budget on October 30th, UK Head of Private Capital Victoria Price anticipates potential tax reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth. Key areas to watch include adjustments in personal tax rates, corporate tax changes, and measures targeting private capital investment. These reforms could have significant tax implications for individuals and businesses alike.

What can we expect from the upcoming Chancellor's budget?

In this video, UK Head of Private Capital Victoria Price discusses what we might see in the Chancellor's budget on 30th October and highlights the potential tax implications of these changes.

Originally published 10 October 2024

